Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande seal top spot in CSL's Dalian hub

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande secured top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League (CSL) with two rounds remaining before the knockout stages by beating Henan Jianye 2-1 in the Dalian hub. China's Brazil-born striker Elkeson put World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro's side ahead in the 14th minute on Monday, converting a penalty for his fifth goal of the season after Fernando Karanga's clumsy challenge on He Chao.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande secured top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League (CSL) with two rounds remaining before the knockout stages by beating Henan Jianye 2-1 in the Dalian hub.

China's Brazil-born striker Elkeson put World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro's side ahead in the 14th minute on Monday, converting a penalty for his fifth goal of the season after Fernando Karanga's clumsy challenge on He Chao. Brazilian Paulinho doubled their advantage in the 25th minute, tapping home after Fernandinho's shot was parried by the Henan goalkeeper.

Bottom side Henan, who had an early goal from Ma Xingyu chalked off, pulled one back before the half-hour mark through Ivo but could not avoid falling to a fifth straight CSL defeat. Guangzhou Evergrande will take on the fourth-placed team from Group B in the next stage of the campaign.

Also in Group A, Shandong Luneng took their tally to 20 points from 12 games with a 2-1 victory over Shenzhen FC thanks to Duan Liuyu's 13th minute strike and a first-half penalty from former Southampton forward Graziano Pelle. Spaniard Rafa Benitez's disappointing season continued when his seventh-placed Dalian Pro were beaten 1-0 by Guangzhou R&F after a stoppage-time goal from midfielder Ye Chugui.

Shanghai Shenhua played out a goalless draw with Jiangsu Suning, who are second in the table. Group B table-toppers Shanghai SIPG beat Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 1-0 on Tuesday as Brazilian Hulk scored a 72nd-minute penalty after Liao Chengjian was booked for a handball inside the box.

Shanghai SIPG, who have 29 points from 12 games, need a draw in their penultimate group match against second-placed Beijing Guoan on Friday to finish as winners in the Suzhou hub. Beijing Guoan, who sit four points below Shanghai SIPG, thrashed 10-man Qingdao Huanghai 5-1 after Spaniard Jonathan Viera bagged two goals and an assist.

Hebei China Fortune defeated Tianjin Teda 1-0 following a stoppage-time goal from Marcao, while fellow Brazilian forward Marcelo Cirino led Chongqing Lifan to a 1-0 win over Wuhan Zall.

