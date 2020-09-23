Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-USGA chief Davis stepping down at end of 2021

United States Golf Association Chief Executive Mike Davis will leave the national governing body at the end of 2021 to pursue a lifelong passion of golf course design and construction, the organisation said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 02:09 IST
Golf-USGA chief Davis stepping down at end of 2021

United States Golf Association Chief Executive Mike Davis will leave the national governing body at the end of 2021 to pursue a lifelong passion of golf course design and construction, the organisation said on Tuesday. Davis joined the USGA in 1990, was named executive director in 2011 and chief executive in 2016 when he became responsible for managing the association's day-to-day operations.

"Leading the USGA has been such an honor, and I'm grateful for the many wonderful years I have had with this great organization," Davis, 55, said in a news release. "While I am excited for my next chapter, my work here is not done, and I look forward to furthering our mission to better the game over the next 15 months."

In his remaining time in the job, Davis said he will, among other things, help lead the USGA through the challenges of COVID-19 and support his successor to ensure a smooth transition. Davis will be part of the process in the search for his successor, who the USGA hopes to have in place prior to the July 17-20 U.S. Open, its flagship event, at Torrey Pines.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress seeks to block goods from China over forced labour

A bipartisan bill aimed at keeping goods out of the US that are made with the forced labour of detained ethnic minorities in China passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday in the House of Representatives, despite some concerns about the potential e...

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be released soon. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates on this imminent movie.The sc...

Soccer-Krasnodar, Salzburg edge closer to Champions League group stage

Krasnodar and Salzburg closed in on berths in the Champions League group stage after 2-1 wins in the first leg of the competitions playoff round while Slavia Prague were held to a 0-0 home draw by Danes Midtjylland on Tuesday. Russian side ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while a report said the health regulator is likely to announce higher standards for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, lowering the chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020