Sundar, Dube showed great composure against SunRisers Hyderabad, says Kohli

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 10:22 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after dismissing SRH batsman (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli hailed Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar for holding their composure in the match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB managed to defeat SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs to gain their first victory in the tournament.

In the match, Sundar bowled just one over, conceding seven runs. Kohli said that the way the spinner pegged back the over after getting hit for a six on the second delivery was very remarkable to watch. RCB's official Twitter handle posted a video on Wednesday, in which, Virat Kohli, head coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson can be seen addressing the team after the win against Hyderabad.

"There are a couple of things for me that stand out from this win, I think we have spoken about the usual suspects Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal. But I want to mention two guys who showed great composure against Hyderabad. I know Washington Sundar did not bowl three overs, but to go for a six on the second ball of the over and still bowl the over he did, not letting it become a big over was an outstanding effort. The second one is Shivam Dube, bowling two overs in the last four was an outstanding effort," said Kohli while addressing his team. "The chat we had in the second strategic timeout with Hyderabad needing 43 off the last five overs with eight wickets in hand, we knew that in the past not many times we had given ourselves to defend this type of total but I did not see shoulders drop and for me, that is the essence of how we want to play this year," he added.

In the match against Hyderabad, Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures of 3-18 and he got the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Vijay Shankar. On the other hand, Shivam Dube finished with figures of 2-15 in his quota of three overs.

SunRisers were 121/2 at one stage and they were looking comfortable in their pursuit of 164. However, Yuzevndra Chahal and Navdeep Saini staged a stunning comeback for RCB and Hyderabad lost eight wickets for just 32 runs, losing the match by 10 runs. "Well done boys, I think you should be proud of the spirit you all showed in the game against SunRisers Hyderabad. You never gave up, hung in there even when Bairstow was going really well. That's the stand out for me that you kept helping each other out and you guys stuck together. It was magnificent to watch," Katich said while addressing the RCB team after the win against Hyderabad.

"Two guys on debut today set up the game for us, well done Finchy and Devdutt, you guys helped each other out and it was crucial for us. The will to win will hold us in good stead," he added. Jonny Bairstow played a knock of 61 runs for Hyderabad while Manish Pandey scored 34 runs.

Earlier, for RCB, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers scored half-centuries to take the side's total to 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs. The Virat Kohli-led side will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, September 24. (ANI)

