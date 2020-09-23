Left Menu
IPL 13: Samson thanks Tendulkar for praising his 'clean striking'

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson thanked former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for praising his 74-run knock from just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:39 IST
Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson. (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson thanked former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for praising his 74-run knock from just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar lauded the 'clean striking' by Samson which included 'all proper cricketing shots'. His innings was studded with nine sixes and a four.

"Clean striking by @IamSanjuSamson. They were all proper cricketing shots and not slogs. Smartly bowled by @NgidiLungi. Short, wide, and slow. #CSKvsRR," Tendulkar tweeted. Replying to former batsman Samson wrote, "Thanks a lot sir,"

Taking to Twitter Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram wrote, "Just an amazing innings by Thiruvananthapuram's own @IamSanjuSamson. Yesterday he showed the nation & the world what he can do, with clean "proper cricketing shots" (~@sachin_rt), minimal fuss & sublime timing. The way he was batting put him on another level. So proud of him." Samson was awarded Man of the Match for his knock which helped Rajasthan Royals reach 216/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Skipper Steve Smith made 69 runs. The game-changing moment came in the final over of Rajasthan's innings with Jofra Archer smashing CSK's Lungi Ngidi for 30 runs.

"My game plan is to stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it's there to be hit. I've been working hard on my fitness, diet, and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting," Samson told Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these five months, and I think I have increased that ability. Everyone likes to keep wickets and no one likes running around, but it's up to the coach. We are happy to bring smiles on the fans' faces and we hope to continue doing so," he added.

While defending the score, Rahul Tewatia took three crucial wickets - Shane Watson, Sam Curran, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The spinner ended up with the figures of 3-37 from his four overs. For CSK, Faf du Plessis top-scored with 72 from just 37 balls. The MS Dhoni-led side posted 200 in the end but lost the match by 16 runs.

CSK will next take on Delhi Capitals on September 25 while Rajasthan will face Kings XI Punjab on September 27.

