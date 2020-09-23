Motivated Bhullar back to action, joins Sharma in Northern Ireland

Left Menu
PTI | Ballymena | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:30 IST
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is set to return to action after more than six months as he tees up at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week. The nine-time winner on Asian Tour, and one-time winner on European Tour, Bhullar last played on the Tour in March at the Malaysia Open. Also in the field is Shubhankar Sharma, who got back to action with the Hero Open, the second event on the UK swing after the European Tour re-started in June.

Bhullar, whose sole win on European Tour came at the Fiji International in 2018, plays with Englishmen Ashley Chesters and Steve Brown. Sharma plays with Dane Joachim Hansen and England’s David Law at 8 am at the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Northern Ireland.

Bhullar, who reached Europe earlier this week, said, "I am really excited to get back on tour. But I think this break was very much needed for me. I am feeling more motivated and ready for the tour." "I worked a lot in the downtime and also did work with my foundation for my village and of course stayed safe. When things opened a bit I got to practice and also consulted my coach and here I am for Irish Open. I feel my game is in good shape," he added. The event has become high profile with the return of the 2019 Open winner, Shane Lowry, who won this event as an amateur in 2009. Lowry, who returned from the US after playing 11 weeks in 15 with a best of T-6 at WGC-FedeX Invitational and it was also his only Top-10 finish. He is grouped with Lucas Herbert and the in-form George Coetzee, who after a win at the Portugal Masters, was also T-3 at Open de Portugal last week.

Three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington starts his first round alongside Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters winner John Catlin and Justin Harding, who has two top threes since the European Tour resumed in July..

