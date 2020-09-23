Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aaron Finch lauds Devdutt Padikkal for his 'composure under pressure'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Aaron Finch on Wednesday praised debutant Devdutt Padikkal who essayed a spectacular fifty against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:31 IST
Aaron Finch lauds Devdutt Padikkal for his 'composure under pressure'
RCB batsman Aaron Finch. Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Aaron Finch on Wednesday praised debutant Devdutt Padikkal who essayed a spectacular fifty against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. During RCB's innings, Padikkal scored 56 runs for RCB in his first match for the franchise.

SRH stumbled to a 10-run loss against RCB. The David Warner-led side was not able to chase down the target of 164 runs. Finch said he was impressed by how the debutant carried himself during the innings. The Australian cricketer said that he had seen Padikkal bat and was happy that the debutant played his natural game.

"His composure under pressure was really important and at the start of the innings he was a little bit nervous but he played his natural game. It was really impressive the way he carried himself. Once his innings started to develop he gained confidence and that was great to see," Finch said in a virtual press conference. "Having seen footage of him playing before, he is an aggressive opening batsman and had done really well in the under 19 and domestic cricket. I am really happy that he played his natural game," he added.

The duo stitched a 90 run stand for the first wicket before Vijay Shankar ended Padikkal stint at the crease in the 11th over. "The conversation we had in the middle was about the game scenario what areas or which bowler we are gonna look to target," said Finch.

Finch also lauded skipper Virat Kohli and said that while playing against the Indian captain one needs to be 100 percent committed. "I have always had the huge amount of respect of how Virat goes about his game, he is very aggressive on the field in terms of captaincy and his body language, playing against it is a great challenge, when you are playing against him you need to be 100 percent committed and when you are playing with him, it is great, he has had the better of my teams in the past so its good to be playing with him now," said Finch.

The Virat Kohli-led side will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, September 24. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly to customers across India. According to...

Researchers develop tool to inform users about their potential exposure to hydraulic fracturing chemicals

A new, interactive tool created by Penn Medicine researchers allows community members and scientists to find out which toxins may be lurking in their drinking water as a result of fracking. By typing your ZIP code into the website or accomp...

Israeli officials visit Bahrain after deal on ties signed

Israeli officials visited Bahrain on Wednesday to discuss areas of cooperation between the two countries, a Bahrain government spokesperson said. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates this month signed agreements to establish formal ties wit...

States should assess effectiveness of 1 or 2-day lockdowns and consider if they hamper eco activities: PM at COVID-19 review meet with CMs.

States should assess effectiveness of 1 or 2-day lockdowns and consider if they hamper eco activities PM at COVID-19 review meet with CMs....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020