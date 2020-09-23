Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man United recruit Heath eager to play at Old Trafford again

The winger has more chance now she has signed for Manchester United, although the Women's Super League team has yet to play in the stadium that has been home to the men's side for 110 years. "The pitch just has like this iconic feeling about it," Heath said.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:24 IST
Man United recruit Heath eager to play at Old Trafford again
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Stepping back inside Old Trafford this week took Tobin Heath back eight years, to one of the wildest Olympic soccer matches ever played. Heath remembers it as an "epic." Three times the United States trailed Canada. Three times the game was levelled by the Americans before Alex Morgan sealed their passage to the final and a fourth Olympic title.

"It was bringing back a lot of memories and it's just such an iconic venue for any footballer," Heath said, recalling Monday's trip to Manchester United's stadium. "I was nerding out before and during the Olympics when we played there." Behind the two-time Olympic champion on this video call, there was even a Lego model of the stadium behind her waiting to be assembled. Heath will soon be hoping to play at Old Trafford again. The winger has more chance now she has signed for Manchester United, although the Women's Super League team has yet to play in the stadium that has been home to the men's side for 110 years.

"The pitch just has like this iconic feeling about it," Heath said. "It's like almost elevated like it's almost like a stage for the players." United didn't even have a women's team when the Olympics rolled into the northern English city in 2012. It was only reformed in 2018 after being scrapped 13 years earlier. Promotion was secured to the top division in its first season, and United has opened its second WSL campaign with a victory over Birmingham and draw with champion Chelsea.

"This is huge for a club like this to have a women's team," Heath said. "It's so important for clubs with all this tradition, history, power, influence." After seven years at the Portland Thorns, the 32-year-old Heath is playing for a club outside of her homeland for the second time after spending time at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014. The surroundings are unfamiliar but there will be many familiar American faces who signed for WSL teams in recent weeks. Fellow World Cup winner Christen Press also joined United. Across Manchester at City are Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis. And Tottenham last week added Morgan.

"I love to learn," Heath said, "and I love to grow and push myself and at this point in my career it's a great place to do it." Heath relied on recordings of English men's games to get her soccer fix as a youngster. "I would literally have to buy tapes of games ... to educate myself on the league and the players," she said.

She became hooked on Arsenal — a team she will now be playing against in the WSL. "It's definitely going to be a different feeling," Heath said. "It already feels a little strange." Strange too for Heath that the scheduled November meeting with Arsenal will be at the Leigh Sports Village on the outskirts of Manchester rather than Old Trafford.

"I had all the feels when going back there," she said, "and any footballer's dream would be to play for Manchester United and to play at Old Trafford.".

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch

Tesla Inc shares slumped in early Wall Street trading as investors and analysts tried to make sense of Chief Executive Elon Musks highly technical Battery Day presentation that set lofty targets but was hazy on near-term execution. Tesla sh...

Spain's Supreme Court rules food delivery riders are employees, not freelancers

Spains Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that riders for Barcelona-based food delivery app Glovo were employees, not freelancers, in a case that could clear the way for so-called gig economy workers to demand formal labour contracts and bene...

Prajnesh crashes out in second round of French Open qualifiers

Indias Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out in the second round of the mens singles qualifiers of the French Open after losing in straight sets to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia here on Wednesday. Prajnesh, Indias second-highest ranked singles p...

CBI books BSF official, others for cattle smuggling at India-Bangladesh border

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has filed a case against former Commandant of 36 BSF Batallion Satish Kumar and three others in connection with a case related to alleged cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border. The agency co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020