Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Russian Grand Prix

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:34 IST
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Russian Grand Prix
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Some statistics for Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi, the 10th race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 5.848km. Total distance: 309.745km (53 laps)

2019 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari, one minute 31.628 seconds. 2019 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: Hamilton, 2019: 1:35.761. Start time: 1110GMT (1410 local)

RUSSIA Mercedes are the only team to have won in Russia since the first race in Sochi in 2014. If they triumph again, it will be a record for most consecutive wins at the same grand prix.

Hamilton won in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019, Nico Rosberg in 2016 and Valtteri Bottas in 2017. The only non-Mercedes drivers to have started on pole in Russia are Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, in 2017, and Leclerc (2019).

Mercedes and Ferrari have taken 16 of 18 podium places in Russia to date. The only exceptions were Bottas, third in 2014 for Williams, and Sergio Perez third for Force India in 2015. Bottas started on the front row in Sochi in 2016, took the first race win of his F1 career there in 2017 and pole in 2018.

The layout runs clockwise around the 2014 Olympic Park venues, partly on public roads, and features 12 right and six left-hand corners. AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat is the only current Russian F1 driver.

- RACE WINS

Hamilton has 90 victories from 259 starts and can equal Michael Schumacher's record 91 on Sunday. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53. Hamilton has won six of nine races so far in 2020, Mercedes seven of them. Bottas, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly are the other winners.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 109 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 95 career poles. Mercedes have started every race on pole this season.

PODIUM Hamilton has a record 158 career podiums.

POINTS Hamilton has a record 42 points finishes in a row, which is also the record for successive classified finishes.

The Briton leads Bottas by 55 points. All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season.

MILESTONE Kimi Raikkonen is set for his 322nd F1 start, drawing level with all-time record holder Rubens Barrichello of Brazil.

