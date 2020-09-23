Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-'King Kazu' sets J-League record at age 53

Thirty four years after making his professional debut, Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest player to appear in a J-League first division match when he led Yokohama FC on Wednesday at the age of 53.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:31 IST
Soccer-'King Kazu' sets J-League record at age 53
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thirty four years after making his professional debut, Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest player to appear in a J-League first division match when he led Yokohama FC on Wednesday at the age of 53. The player known as "King Kazu", who started his career in Brazil in 1986 because Japan did not have a professional league for him to play in, was given the captain's armband, but he could not inspire his team who lost 3-2 to league leaders Kawasaki Frontale.

Miura did not get on the scoresheet and was substituted near the hour mark before receiving a standing ovation from the 4,700 fans at the Todoroki Stadium. "When I stepped onto the pitch, I felt a deep desire to fulfil my duty and harness everyone's feelings in that armband," Miura was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

The match was Miura's first in the Japanese top flight since 2007. Yokohama played in the second division for 12 years before winning promotion last season. Miura, who scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan and played his last international in 2000, broke the record set by forward Masashi Nakayama, who was 45 years old when he played for Consadole Sapporo in 2012.

"King Kazu" was not the only veteran on the pitch on Wednesday with former Japan and Celtic midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura, 42, also named in Yokohama's starting line-up.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

K-pop band BTS delivers 'message of hope' at 75th U.N. General Assembly

South Korean K-pop band BTS delivered a message of hope in a pre-recorded video posted by the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF on Wednesday as part of the 75th U.N. General Assembly.In the video, the band members shared their own strugg...

Punjab cabinet gives nod for PACL disinvestment

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for disinvestment of Punjab Alkalies Chemicals Limited PACL. Accepting the report of the Extraordinary General Meeting EGM of PACL as well as the recommendations of the Empowered Group of Minist...

Properties of Mukhtar Ansari's aide seized in UP's Mau

Properties worth over Rs 39 lakh belonging to an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were seized by the administration here, a police official said on Wednesday. According to Circle Officer City Naresh Kumar, the properties of...

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats as business activity slows

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Wednesday as data showing a slowdown in domestic business activity and a stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus raised fears of a choppy economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. Ten of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020