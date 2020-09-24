Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-New Zealand demands change to Rugby Championship schedule

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 05:37 IST
Rugby-New Zealand demands change to Rugby Championship schedule

New Zealand Rugby has demanded a change to the Rugby Championship schedule released on Thursday, complaining that the All Blacks will be forced to spend Christmas in quarantine when they arrive home. The All Blacks play their final match of the six-week tournament against Australia in Sydney on Dec. 12 and would need to isolate for two weeks on their return to New Zealand as part of COVID-19 protocols.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said the All Blacks had understood the last match would be on Dec. 5 to give players and management time to get home and "be with their families for Christmas, as will be the case for the other three teams in the tournament." "We understand the commercial considerations in the scheduling. However, the wellbeing of our people is an incredibly important factor in this also," he said in a statement.

The statement arrived only minutes after governing body SANZAAR, which is comprised of partner unions Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa, released the schedule early on Thursday. "We are committed to playing in the Rugby Championship and we know the scheduling of matches has been a complex and dynamic issue to work through, especially with quarantine protocols, but we haven't agreed to this schedule and are disappointed at the announcement," added Robinson.

"We will now work through the issues with Rugby Australia and SANZAAR and believe that there are other solutions within the Rugby Championship window." With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting international travel, Australia were awarded sole hosting rights by SANZAAR, a major disappointment for New Zealand, which was nominated as preferred host mid-year.

The four-nation Rugby Championship is scheduled to kick off with world champions South Africa playing Argentina in the first match of a double-header at Brisbane's Lang Park on Nov 7. Australia play New Zealand in the second at Lang Park, which also doubles as the third fixture of the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series played between the trans-Tasman nations.

Brisbane will host only the first of six rounds of double-headers, with most matches played in Sydney at Western Sydney Stadium and Stadium Australia. The fourth round will be played at Newcastle, with the Wallabies playing the Pumas before the Springboks clash with the All Blacks.

Fixtures: Round One - Saturday Nov 7, Lang Park, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa Australia v New Zealand

Round Two - Saturday Nov 14, Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia Round Three - Saturday Nov 21, Stadium Australia, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa Australia v Argentina

Round Four – Saturday Nov 28, Newcastle International Sports Centre, Newcastle Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand Round Five – Saturday Dec 5, Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand Australia v South Africa

Round Six – Saturday Dec 12, Stadium Australia, Sydney South Africa v Argentina

Australia v New Zealand

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar shines as virus, economy woes hit risk assets

The dollar extended gains against most currencies on Thursday as signs of economic slowdown in Europe and the United States renewed concern about a second wave of coronavirus infections. The euro, which has already taken a hit due to worrie...

U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting

Colin Kaepernick headlined the list of individuals from the sporting world who spoke out on Wednesday after police officers were cleared of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in her Louisville apa...

Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court

Mourners filed quietly past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building on Wednesday as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon. Hundreds of peopl...

Daily coronavirus cases near 3-month low in Australia's COVID-19 hotspot

Australias Victoria state, the epicentre of the countrys COVID-19 outbreak, said on Thursday the number of new daily infections was close to a three-month low, buoying hopes that restrictions will be eased sooner than expected. The Victoria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020