Soccer-Mourinho 'convinced' Alli will stay at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is "convinced" Dele Alli will not leave the Premier League club in the transfer window and has challenged the England midfielder to make full use of the opportunities that come his way. Alli, who won back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards, has lost his place in Mourinho's side.

Substituted at halftime in their 1-0 Premier League loss to Everton, he did not feature in last week's Europa League win at Lokomotiv Plovdiv nor the 5-2 win at Southampton on Sunday. However, wwhen asked if Alli would be at the club when the transfer window shuts, Mourinho told Sky Sports: "I believe he will. I can even say that I'm convinced that he will be."

Alli, 24, has been named in Spurs' squad for their Europa League fixture against Shkendija later on Thursday and Mourinho said it was important he makes a statement on the pitch. "He's had moments where he was so good, but he also had moments where he was not so good," Mourinho said. "It's normal when you are in great form you play because you deserve it but when you are not in a good moment you don't play.

"... If he's on the pitch one minute or 90 minutes he has to show us. I always said he will have his opportunities, that there's no problem at all to have him and like every other player performances are very important."