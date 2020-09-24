Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australian batting hero and 'true entertainer' Dean Jones dies at 59

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to "an absolute cricketing legend" as he sent his condolences to Jones's family. "A true entertainer at the crease, whose flair with the bat and electric running between the wickets changed the game forever. Rip Deano," Australian batsman David Warner tweeted while Steve Smith said Jones was a "wonderful player for Australia" who would be missed.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:33 IST
Cricket-Australian batting hero and 'true entertainer' Dean Jones dies at 59

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, died from cardiac arrest on Thursday aged 59, prompting emotional tributes from the prime minister and fellow players. Jones won the World Cup with Australia in 1987 and played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals in an international career that spanned 10 years from 1984.

Jones was in Mumbai as part of Star India's commentary panel for the Indian Premier League. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to "an absolute cricketing legend" as he sent his condolences to Jones's family.

"A true entertainer at the crease, whose flair with the bat and electric running between the wickets changed the game forever. A genuine good guy & a huge loss," Morrison tweeted. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said he was heartbroken.

"A wonderful soul taken away too soon," Tendulkar said. "Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones." One of Jones's most memorable innings came in the tied Test against India in Chennai in 1986, when he battled extreme heat and physical exhaustion to notch a memorable double century.

"His double century in Madras was one of the greatest and most courageous innings of all time," Australia coach Justin Langer said, while also praising Jones for his role in the 1987 World Cup win and 1989 Ashes series which Australia won 4-0. "We can only hope to make Australians as proud of our team as they were of Deano, he will be missed by the game and millions of people around the world."

Jones ended his career with 3,631 runs in Tests at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries, and over 6,000 runs in ODIs with seven centuries and 46 fifties. Earl Eddings, chair of Cricket Australia, said Jones would be sorely missed by fans around the world.

"Dean Jones was a hero to a generation of cricketers and will forever be remembered as a legend of this great game," Eddings said in a statement. The cricketing fraternity took to social media to pay tribute.

"I can't believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano," Australian batsman David Warner tweeted while Steve Smith said Jones was a "wonderful player for Australia" who would be missed. Former Australian batsman Darren Lehmann said: "Dean Jones ... taught me so much on and off the ground. I and all of the cricketing world will miss him. Our thoughts are with Jane and the family at this time."

Ramiz Raja, who worked with Jones as a co-commentator, said the news had left him in complete shock. "One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room... RIP my friend," Raja tweeted.

Jones retired from all forms of cricket in 1998, going on to work as a coach and commentator. He was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NGOs appeal to President to not sign FCRA amendment bill

Several NGOs on Thursday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to not sign the FCRA amendment bill and send it back for a parliamentary committee consultation. The Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Foreign Contribution Regu...

Another Kolkata cop succumbs to COVID-19

An assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of personnel from the force succumbing to the virus to 12, officials said. ASI Tushar Kanti Koley of Haridevpur Police Station, who was d...

SC to take up on September 28 plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would take up on September 28 a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. Without issuing notice, a bench of Justices A M Khan...

Pune Rural Police registers 17 cases under NDPS Act

The Pune Rural Police have registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and recovered over 1,000 kg of cannabis this year, it informed on Thursday.During the probe, it was found that most of the cannabis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020