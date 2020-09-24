Cycling-Dygert suffers massive crash in world championships time trial

American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday. The 23-year-old, the defending champion, was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km circuit at Imola, but lost control on a corner.

Dygert hit a barrier and tumbled over the top down a bank. Her team car immediately came to her aid. It was unclear initially whether she was badly hurt.