Cycling-Dygert out after huge crash, Van der Breggen wins TT gold

American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday.

The 23-year-old defending champion was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km circuit at Imola, but lost control on a corner. Dygert, a 10-times world champion on track and road, was 26 seconds ahead on the clock at the intermediate checkpoint but lost control on a fast descent as she came into a corner.

Despite managing to lose some speed she ran out of road, hit a barrier and flipped over the top and down a bank out of view. Her team car immediately came to her aid.

It was unclear initially whether she was badly hurt although USA Cycling tweeted that she was conscious and talking. Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen went on to claim the gold medal in 40:20.14, 15 seconds quicker than Swiss Marlen Reusser with Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) in third place.