Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Dygert out after huge crash, Van der Breggen wins TT gold

American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday. The 23-year-old defending champion was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km circuit at Imola, but lost control on a corner. Her team car immediately came to her aid. It was unclear initially whether she was badly hurt although USA Cycling tweeted that she was conscious and talking.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:39 IST
Cycling-Dygert out after huge crash, Van der Breggen wins TT gold
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday.

The 23-year-old defending champion was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km circuit at Imola, but lost control on a corner. Dygert, a 10-times world champion on track and road, was 26 seconds ahead on the clock at the intermediate checkpoint but lost control on a fast descent as she came into a corner.

Despite managing to lose some speed she ran out of road, hit a barrier and flipped over the top and down a bank out of view. Her team car immediately came to her aid.

It was unclear initially whether she was badly hurt although USA Cycling tweeted that she was conscious and talking. Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen went on to claim the gold medal in 40:20.14, 15 seconds quicker than Swiss Marlen Reusser with Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) in third place.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer suspended after recovery of cattle carcasses in UP's Bulandshahr

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after the discovery of some cattle carcasses that triggered protests at a village here, according to officials. Police have registered a case against four identified as some unidentified people fol...

Euro zone bond yields dip as concern grows over second COVID wave

High-grade euro zone government bond yields fell across the board on Thursday on bets that the European Central Bank will keep the stimulus taps flowing as worries grow over the economic impact of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.With a...

Rahul's unbeaten 132 powers KXIP to 206/3 against RCB

Skipper KL Rahul smashed the first century of the 2020 Indian Premier League to propel Kings XI Punjab to a daunting 206 for 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday. Rahul, who was dropped in the 17th and then again in the 18...

Pak’s FM Qureshi says regional cooperation must to combat COVID-19

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the fight against COVID-19 could truly be successful only if the whole region was able to contain the virus. Addressing the informal session of SAARC Council of Ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020