Motor racing-Perez says Racing Point starting to hide things from him

Mexican Sergio Perez has accused people at his Racing Point Formula One team of hiding things from him now that he is leaving at the end of the season.

Perez, who wanted to continue but said he had no hard feelings, is being replaced by four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel who is joining from Ferrari. Speaking ahead of Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, Perez said there needed to be full transparency for the team to do its best.

"It’s going to be so crucial that we deliver every single point," said Perez. "We still can have the best season in our history. "Obviously, since the news came out (about his future), some people inside the team tend to hide things, which I don’t think is great.

"At the moment we just have to be as transparent as possible to make sure we achieve our goals and make sure that we score as many points as we possibly can." Racing Point are fourth overall in the standings and fighting McLaren for third place. Perez has scored 44 of the team's 92 points.

Perez was coy on a media report that he knew he was on the way out after overhearing team owner Lawrence Stroll discussing matters through the wall of his hotel bedroom. "I'm pretty disappointed to be honest that such things have come out from the team or something. I think those things have to remain between the team and myself and I won't be giving any information at all," he said.

The Mexican did confirm talks with other teams about a drive next year. "In the next week or so I will know exactly what are the realistic options," he said. "Then I will be making a decision pretty soon. But I'm not in a rush. All the scenarios are promising."