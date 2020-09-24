Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Perez says Racing Point starting to hide things from him

Mexican Sergio Perez has accused people at his Racing Point Formula One team of hiding things from him now that he is leaving at the end of the season. Perez, who wanted to continue but said he had no hard feelings, is being replaced by four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel who is joining from Ferrari.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:03 IST
Motor racing-Perez says Racing Point starting to hide things from him

Mexican Sergio Perez has accused people at his Racing Point Formula One team of hiding things from him now that he is leaving at the end of the season.

Perez, who wanted to continue but said he had no hard feelings, is being replaced by four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel who is joining from Ferrari. Speaking ahead of Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, Perez said there needed to be full transparency for the team to do its best.

"It’s going to be so crucial that we deliver every single point," said Perez. "We still can have the best season in our history. "Obviously, since the news came out (about his future), some people inside the team tend to hide things, which I don’t think is great.

"At the moment we just have to be as transparent as possible to make sure we achieve our goals and make sure that we score as many points as we possibly can." Racing Point are fourth overall in the standings and fighting McLaren for third place. Perez has scored 44 of the team's 92 points.

Perez was coy on a media report that he knew he was on the way out after overhearing team owner Lawrence Stroll discussing matters through the wall of his hotel bedroom. "I'm pretty disappointed to be honest that such things have come out from the team or something. I think those things have to remain between the team and myself and I won't be giving any information at all," he said.

The Mexican did confirm talks with other teams about a drive next year. "In the next week or so I will know exactly what are the realistic options," he said. "Then I will be making a decision pretty soon. But I'm not in a rush. All the scenarios are promising."

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cuomo says New York to review any COVID-19 vaccine authorized by federal govt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said the state will carry out its own review of coronavirus vaccines authorized or approved by the federal government due to concerns of politicization of the approval process. Cuomo, a Democrat wh...

U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights violations

The United States on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over alleged gross violations of human rights, including slapping sanctions on a judge it said was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to dea...

Amazon launches new version of echo devices in India

US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence-based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit. The company, at a global virtual event, claimed to have reduced the voice respon...

Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.Bradford, northern England-base...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020