Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Castroneves takes over McLaren ride for injured Askew

Three-times Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will fill in for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP in the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader next month after the young American was ruled unfit to race, the team said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 03:07 IST
Motor racing-Castroneves takes over McLaren ride for injured Askew
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Three-times Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will fill in for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP in the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader next month after the young American was ruled unfit to race, the team said on Thursday. Askew was involved in an ugly crash during last month's Indy 500 when his car slammed into the wall at the entry to the pit lane, destroying his car.

The IndyCar rookie was cleared to race at events in St. Louis and Mid-Ohio but later reported balance and coordination issues. After being examined by the Indycar medical team Askew was ruled unfit to race at Harvest GP in Indianapolis on Oct. 2-3.

"This was an incredibly tough call but I have to follow the advice of the IndyCar medical team and my doctors," Askew said in a statement. "My priority right now is focusing on my health." Askew has had three top-10 finishes in his rookie campaign, including a third place in Iowa.

Castroneves is one of the most successful IndyCar drivers of all-time with 30 career wins all with Penske racing but the 45-year-old Brazilian has not raced full-time in the series since 2017.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of U.S. election hack-and-leak threat

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it has dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russias intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election. The company said the acc...

Soccer-Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with some fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-...

Trump jeered as he visits Ginsburg's casket at U.S. Supreme Court

President Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos by a nearby crowd on Thursday as he visited the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs flag-draped coffin outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump, wearing a black face mask and a...

Motor racing-Castroneves takes over McLaren ride for injured Askew

Three-times Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will fill in for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP in the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader next month after the young American was ruled unfit to race, the team said on Thursday. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020