Players' dues cleared, webinars to continue until cricket resumes: SCA

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Friday informed that all dues of its players have been cleared and it will keep organising webinars for them until cricketing activities resume

There is a serious question mark over domestic cricket taking place amid the pandemic. No game has been played in the country since the Ranji Trophy final in March, when Saurashtra lifted their maiden trophy. "I am very pleased to add that all dues of Saurashtra Cricket Association’s players for 2019-20 from BCCI and/or SCA are duly paid," said SCA president Jaydev Shah said in a statement after the virtual AGM

SCA secretary Himanshu Shah added: "In this prevailing situation of the pandemic, new season of domestic cricket is delayed and having some uncertainty. "However during this period, Saurashtra Cricket Association effectively organised webinars for Under 16, Under 19, Under 23, girls/women and also for senior men conducted by various coaches and physios of Saurashtra Cricket Association," Shah said.