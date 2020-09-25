Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tottenham to play Chelsea in cup after virus-enforced bye

Tottenham received a bye Friday to advance to a League Cup meeting with Chelsea after its game against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the fourth-tier team. Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the fourth round in a run of three home games in three different competitions across five days.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:20 IST
Tottenham to play Chelsea in cup after virus-enforced bye

Tottenham received a bye Friday to advance to a League Cup meeting with Chelsea after its game against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the fourth-tier team. Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the fourth round in a run of three home games in three different competitions across five days. Jose Mourinho's side plays Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and Maccabi Haifa in Europa League qualifying on Thursday. Orient's League Two game on Saturday against Walsall has also been called off due to members of the squad having to self-isolate.

The east London club had hoped to rearrange the match against Tottenham after it was called off hours before Tuesday's kickoff. League Cup organizers decided that it "was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture ... and shall therefore forfeit the tie.”

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU Council president Michel out of quarantine

European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week. Michel postponed a scheduled summit of European Union leaders scheduled for this week after his possibl...

Farmers stage 'panchayats' against farm bills on Delhi-UP border; traffic hit in Noida, Ghaziabad

Hundreds of farmers sat on protests on the UP-Delhi border on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament after they were stopped by police personnel from moving towards the national capital, disrupting traffic in Noida and Ghaziabad...

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Sept 29

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced extending its rail roko agitation in Punjab against three farm Bills till September 29. The three-day agitation was scheduled to end on September 26.We have decided to extend our agi...

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020