Soccer-Suspended Trinidad and Tobago to be included in Gold Cup draw

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Trinidad and Tobago will be included in the 2021 Gold Cup draw next week but could be removed from the tournament if their FIFA ban is not lifted, CONCACAF, the ruling body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, said on Friday. FIFA suspended the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) indefinitely on Thursday for pursuing a dispute through the country's High Court in contravention of the world governing body's statutes.

After an emergency meeting CONCACAF said that for the purposes of the Gold Cup draw scheduled for Monday, Trinidad and Tobago will be included but will be replaced by Antigua and Barbuda if the suspension is not lifted by Dec. 18. Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to play Guyana in their next competitive fixture on Oct. 8, the start of their qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Staged every two years, the Gold Cup determines the continental champions of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. This year's Gold Cup featuring 16 nations, including invited guests 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, is scheduled for July 10 to Aug. 1 at various venues across the United States.

