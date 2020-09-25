Sports News Roundup: Jays wrap up playoff berth; Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from January and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Jays wrap up playoff berth

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits including a solo homer, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth with a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday in Buffalo. Ryu (5-2) became the first Blue Jays starter to pitch in the seventh inning this season. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four.

Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from January

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali will replace Chase Carey as Formula One's chief executive from January next year, the sport's commercial rights holders Liberty Media announced on Friday. Carey, who replaced Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 when U.S.-based Liberty took over the sport, will move to the role of non-executive chairman.

Azarenka nervous about fans at French Open

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has questioned why the French Open is allowing spectators to attend the two-week tournament despite rising COVID-19 infection rates in France. Speaking ahead of the tournament the 31-year-old Belarusian said she was surprised the claycourt Grand Slam was allowing 1,000 fans each day and not following the lead of the recent U.S. Open that excluded spectators throughout.

Davis, James power Lakers to verge of NBA Finals

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 34 points, LeBron James added 26 and the Los Angeles Lakers never lost the lead over the final three quarters Thursday night en route to a 114-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals near Orlando. The top-seeded Lakers hold a 3-1 lead in the series and are within one win of the NBA Finals. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday.

French Open battles gloom as bad weather looms

The French Open starts on Sunday with an ever-shrinking number of spectators allowed at Roland Garros, the players facing tight restrictions and bad weather threatening to wreak havoc during the fortnight. Organisers were hoping to welcome up to 20,000 fans a day into the grounds but that number was reduced to 11,500, then 5,000 and eventually 1,000 as the French government intervened amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

U.S. sports figures decry ruling in Breonna Taylor shooting

Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James headlined those from the sporting world who spoke out on Wednesday after police officers were cleared of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in her Louisville apartment. Two white policemen who fired into the apartment in March will not be prosecuted for Taylor's death because their use of force was justified while a third was charged with endangering her neighbors, Kentucky's attorney general said.

Olympics: Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's Summer Games and shortening the opening period for training venues, as part of a plan to hold a streamlined event amid the pandemic. The Games, originally scheduled to start this summer, were postponed for a year by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the novel coronavirus.

Monfils to struggle with fewer fans at French Open

If one player is going to miss massive crowds at the French Open, it is Gael Monfils, a former Roland Garros semi-finalist who will struggle to hit his stride in an almost-empty stadium. Monfils, a player with a unique ability to create an electrifying atmosphere, hinted he might struggle to find motivation after the number of fans allowed in the grounds was brought down to 1,000 a day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cycling: Italian Ganna wins time trial world title on home soil

Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna won his maiden individual time trial world title on home soil as the Italian crushed his rivals over 32 kilometres on Friday. The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, clocked 35 minutes 54.10 seconds to beat Belgian Wout van Aert by 26.72 seconds.

Powerboat racing: Agag takes to water with new electric adventure

Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag launched the world's first electric powerboat racing championship on Friday, presenting E1 as a perfect fit for his other electric series. The series aims for a 2022 debut and features single-pilot RaceBird boats with hydrofoil technology and able to race at speeds of up to 60 knots -- equivalent to 111kph or 69 mph -- on seas and lakes.