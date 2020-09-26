Left Menu
IPL 13: Planned on playing shots along the ground against CSK, says Prithvi Shaw

After playing a knock of 64 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw said that his plan was to play the shots along the ground to reduce the number of risks in the innings.

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a knock of 64 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw said that his plan was to play the shots along the ground to reduce the number of risks in the innings. His remark came as Delhi Capitals defeated CSK by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi defended a total of 175 as the side restricted CSK to just 131/7. Put in to bat first against CSK, Delhi managed to post a total of 175/3 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to Shaw's innings of 64 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs. "My plan was to play my natural game but I was looking to play shots along the ground, last game we saw there were some silly mistakes and it was not working for me or the team. I just thought I would play along the ground," Shaw told skipper Shreyas Iyer in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"CSK has some good pace bowlers, I was able to time the ball and get some gaps. As the spinners came on, even if are 40/0, it doesn't matter, I knew me and Shikhar Dhawan could pace our innings after the powerplay," he added. Iyer also admitted that winning the match against CSK will hold the side in good stead and added that the team would now look to maintain the winning momentum.

"As a captain, it's a nice feeling, when you start by winning your first two matches, it helps in giving you confidence and now we need to capitalise on the momentum, as a team, we have been doing fantastic off late. The more matches we win, the easier it will be for us in this year's IPL," said Iyer. Talking about six-day quarantine before the tournament started, Iyer said: "First six days were very challenging, I thought they would pass very quickly, but it felt like a month seriously. I had to entertain myself in the room as I was watching movies, chatting with my friends."

Defending 175, Delhi was on top throughout the game as the side kept on taking wickets at regular intervals. Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets while Nortje picked up two wickets. Delhi Capitals has now won their opening two matches of this year's IPL and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

