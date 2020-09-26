Left Menu
Development News Edition

Important to stay motivated when there are no competitions, says Birendra Lakra

The Indian men's hockey team defender Birendra Lakra has faced several odds in his long career and speaking from his experience, Lakra has said that it is extremely important for everyone to stay motivated when there is lack of international competitions.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-09-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 10:26 IST
Important to stay motivated when there are no competitions, says Birendra Lakra
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian men's hockey team defender Birendra Lakra has faced several odds in his long career and speaking from his experience, Lakra has said that it is extremely important for everyone to stay motivated when there is lack of international competitions. One of the greatest tests Lakra was put through was in 2016 when he suffered a career-threatening knee injury that forced him to miss the Rio Olympic Games. This testing period is something he recalls every now and then to keep himself motivated.

"When I was injured in 2016, there were a lot of uncertainties as to whether I will be able to play again. But what helped was the fantastic support system I had and thanks to Hockey India who ensured I got the best treatment and rehab I was able to return to competitive hockey in 8-10 months. With activities resuming only in the past three weeks and no competition at the moment due to the pandemic, I often recall my injury phase to stay motivated and tell myself this phase will pass soon," said Lakra said in an official release issued by Hockey India. Lakra also pointed out that it is important for all athletes to remain positive and motivated during these testing times.

"This situation is something no one would have faced before but as athletes, we need to have a positive outlook and it is important to remain motivated. When I was injured, it used to bother me a lot that I couldn't do most of the things I could have normally done, I was dependent on someone else. Also watching my teammates play matches and I couldn't, it was difficult. But that phase has helped me face the challenges during the lockdown," Lakra explained. With global hockey resuming with the FIH Hockey Pro League starting earlier this week, Lakra is optimistic about the team's future.

"Personally, I feel it's great that we could return to National Camp. Thanks to Hockey India, we are probably one of the few sports in the country who are able to begin sports activities and ensure our preparations for the Olympics are not too hampered. Though there is no competition in the upcoming months, it was very important to return to Camp so that we could start slow, not rush into getting back to form. It was important to do this in order to avoid any injuries because we were restarting after a long gap," explained the experienced defender. Watching the matches between Germany and Belgium has been insightful and the team was tasked with an assignment to analyse these matches. "We all were asked to analyze these matches closely. It was interesting to see Germany bounce back in the second match and win 1-0 in the shootout after losing the first match 1-6. It exciting to see hockey resume at the global level. As a team, we are preparing for different scenarios that we could face in the lead-up to the Olympic Games due to this global pandemic and mentally we need to be prepared," Lakra said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

5G, its impact on Cybersecurity and Measures for Enhanced Protection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Would not forget the virus that came from China: Trump

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end his countrys reliance on China once and for all if voted to power, expressing disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the same to him as he would not forget...

UK India Business Council signs MoU with WBIDC

The UK India Business Council has signed an MoU with West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation WBIDC, to focus on accelerating industrial development in the state. This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and West Bengal govern...

IPL 13: Sehwag asks CSK batsmen to have "glucose" for increasing intensity

Taking a dig at the lack of intensity being shown by the batsmen of Chennai Super Kings CSK, former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday asked the MS Dhoni-led team to have some glucose before the start of the match. His remark comes a...

Taiwan's armed forces strain in undeclared war of attrition with China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited a low-key but critical maintenance base for fighter jet engines on Saturday, offering encouragement as the Chinese-claimed islands armed forces strain in the face of repeated Chinese air force incursion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020