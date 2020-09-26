Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Expecting really tough match against KXIP, says Buttler

Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has said that he is expecting a really tough match against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:42 IST
IPL 13: Expecting really tough match against KXIP, says Buttler
Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (Photo/ Rajasthan Royals Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has said that he is expecting a really tough match against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals and KXIP are slated to lock horns against each other on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Buttler had missed Rajasthan Royals' first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the wicket-keeper batsman was undergoing quarantine with his family. A Rajasthan Royals official had told ANI that Buttler wasn't part of the bubble that was created for the players travelling from the UK to UAE and that is the reason he had to do a full six-day quarantine.

Rajasthan Royals had defeated CSK by 16 runs in their opening fixture of the IPL 2020 and now the side would look to carry their winning momentum. "Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting performance and a fantastic bowling performance in tough bowling conditions. I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there's a great vibe around the team so I'm really looking forward to taking the field. The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game," Buttler said in an official release issued by the Royals.

"The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So yeah good atmosphere around, expecting a really tough match against Kings XI. Obviously a fantastic team, KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in. Can't wait to get back out there," he added. Sanju Samson was awarded Man of the Match for his knock of 74 runs from 32 balls which helped Rajasthan Royals reach 216/7 in the allotted twenty overs against CSK. During the course of his innings, Samson smashed nine sixes and one four.

Skipper Steve Smith made 69 runs. The game-changing moment came in the final over of Rajasthan's innings with Jofra Archer smashing CSK's Lungi Ngidi for 30 runs. While defending the score, Rahul Tewatia took three crucial wickets - Shane Watson, Sam Curran, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The spinner ended up with the figures of 3-37 from his four overs.

For CSK, Faf du Plessis top-scored with 72 from 37 balls. The MS Dhoni-led side posted 200 in the end but lost the match by 16 runs. On the other hand, KXIP is also coming off a strong performance as the side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs. For KXIP, KL Rahul played a knock of 132 runs and this is the highest knock registered by Indian player in the history of IPL. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking ...

Athletics-Russia gets six-month extension to submit reinstatement plan

Russias suspended athletics federation RusAF has been granted a six-month extension to finalise its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion, the sports global governing body said on S...

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in final Russian GP practice

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton showed his pace on Saturday with the fastest lap in final practice for a Russian Grand Prix that could bring him a record-equalling 91st career win. The 35-year-old Briton led a Mercedes ...

Lebanon's prime minister-designate steps down in blow to French initiative

Lebanons prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French bid aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nations 1975-1990 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020