Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six recovered COVID-19 men's hockey players have integrated with team: Reid

The six hockey players who contracted COVID-19 last month have integrated with the rest of their teammates and are close to reaching peak fitness, men's national team head coach Graham Reid said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:33 IST
Six recovered COVID-19 men's hockey players have integrated with team: Reid

The six hockey players who contracted COVID-19 last month have integrated with the rest of their teammates and are close to reaching peak fitness, men's national team head coach Graham Reid said on Saturday. Captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Mandeep Singh were discharged from a Bangalore hospital on August 17 and were kept on quarantine for some more days before joining the team.

"They have integrated with the team and so they are doing what the others are doing. They started 2-3 weeks after others had started. They began at a slow level but they are now close the level of other players (in fitness)," Reid said during a webinar organised by Hockey India. "It is a serious disease and you may think you are fine, but in reality, it may be otherwise. So, I was pleased that the tests were done. It was detected and they were given treatment." Asked specifically about the current condition of the six players, he said, "We are doing testing (of the players) this week along with rest of the team. We are reasonably happy about their fitness but it's still a long way to reach to full fitness level." The Australian said he is hoping all the players would have full training in the next 4-5 weeks.

"We are having our basic things, internal matches and will get to full training hopefully in 4-5 weeks. But international matches seem to be distant." The national camp for both men and women's teams resumed on August 19 at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru. Women's team coach Sjoerd Marijne warned the players against going full throttle and risk getting injured.

"You have to be patient, you cannot achieve full fitness quickly. It takes long time. You need to come out of this without injury," he said. "A lot of hamstring injuries are happening in football leagues like Bundesliga, EPL. If you start too fast you are risking injuries and you may be out for, say, six months. So, don't underestimate these lost months." He said the players will need 4-5 weeks after achieving peak form to be able to play competitive matches.

Men's and women's team goalkeepers P Sreejesh and Savita said the players began from the basics and are yet to train at full intensity. "The first two weeks of basic training helped us. We are are in good shape now," Sreejesh said.

"It was initially very difficult to adjust to the situation but when we came back after the break, everybody started adjusting and getting used to it. Every player knows it. We know what will keep us fit with the ultimate aim being the Olympics." Reid also said that he will speak to the coaches and players of Germany and Belgium teams about the Standard Operating Procedures regarding the start of FIH Pro League matches..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Declare entire state agriculture market: Badal to Punjab govt

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded that the Punjab government immediately bring an ordinance to declare the entire state as an agriculture market to thwart the implementation of the Centres farm legislations....

Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating COVID-19; assures world of India’s vaccine production prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured the global community that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help all humani...

U'khand: Leopard that killed two declared man-eater

A leopard, which killed two persons in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district within just a few days earlier this week, attacked and injured a man on Saturday, prompting the forest department to declare it a man-eater.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;...

Gigi Hadid's baby girl receives gifts from 'aunties' Donatella Versace, Taylor Swift

Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday local time shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved aunties Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020