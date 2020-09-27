FACTBOX-Tennis-Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka

A look at the key facts and records of Britain's Andy Murray and Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka before their French Open first round match on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding): ANDY MURRAY

Age: 33 ATP ranking: 111 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 3 (Wimbledon 2013, 2016; U.S. Open 2012) Career ATP titles: 46

2019 French Open performance: Did not play Best French Open performance: Runner-up (2016)

Murray reached the second round at the U.S. Open this month in his first Grand Slam after hip surgery last year, but returned home with a pelvic issue and had to wait for his COVID-19 test result at home before meeting his doctor. The former world number one returns to Roland Garros for the first time since 2017, when he lost to Wawrinka in the semi-finals.

16-STAN WAWRINKA Age: 35

ATP ranking: 17 (Highest ranking: 3) Grand Slam titles: 3 (Australian Open 2014; French Open 2015; U.S. Open 2016)

Career ATP titles: 16 2019 French Open performance: Quarter-finals

Best French Open performance: Winner (2015) Wawrinka skipped the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns and instead focused on building his form on the European claycourts.

He won an ATP Challenger event in Prague before suffering a setback in his first Masters 1000 tournament appearance of the season in Rome, losing to Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets last week. Ahead of his 16th Roland Garros appearance, Wawrinka split with his long-time coach Magnus Norman, who helped him win his three Grand Slam titles.

HEAD TO HEAD: Murray leads 12-8 Past five meetings

2019 Murray d Wawrinka 3-6 6-4 6-4 (Antwerp, hard) 2018 Murray d Wawrinka 6-1 6-3 (Eastbourne, grass)

2017 Wawrinka d Murray 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1 (French Open, clay) 2016 Murray d Wawrinka 6-4 6-2 (ATP Finals, hard)

2016 Murray d Wawrinka 6-4 6-2 4-6 6-2 (French Open, clay) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)