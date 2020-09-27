HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT): 1525 GARCIA SENDS KONTAVEIT PACKING

Home favourite Caroline Garcia, who reached her only Grand Slam quarter-final in Paris three years ago, struck 41 winners to beat 17th-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-4 3-6 6-4. READ MORE:

Teenager Sinner stuns 11th seed Goffin on French Open debut Frosty Azarenka powers through in Paris

French Open gets off to chilly start Venus Williams slumps to opening defeat in Paris

French Open battles gloom as bad weather looms U.S. Open ball incident won't change way I deal with emotions, says Djokovic

Nadal hoping for familiar script but danger lurks for claycourt king I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal

New balls, please! Nadal unhappy with French Open choice Back on favoured clay, Thiem wary of New York hangover

Second seed Pliskova hoping to be fully fit before opening match Unusual French Open conditions will help Halep, says Navratilova

Serena rooting for F1 champion Hamilton as both eye records Serena finds it weird to stay in hotel instead of her Paris home

1445 NISHIKORI BATTLES PAST EVANS Japan's Kei Nishikori, who missed the American hardcourt swing after contracting COVID-19 last month, edged past Britain's 32nd seed Dan Evans 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 1-6 6-4 in a gruelling battle lasting almost four hours.

Nishikori has now won his past nine five-set matches in Grand Slams. 1435 VENUS SUFFERS ANOTHER EARLY EXIT

Former world number one Venus Williams suffered a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the opening round. The 40-year-old American has now lost in the first round at all her four tournament appearances since the season resumed following the COVID-19 shutdown, including this month's U.S. Open.

1250 HALEP OVERCOMES SLUGGISH START TO ADVANCE Top seed Simona Halep was 4-2 down to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo before switching gears to win 10 consecutive games and move into the second round with a 6-4 6-0 victory under the roof on court Philippe Chatrier.

Elise Mertens also came through her rain-interrupted first-round clash against Margarita Gasparyan, hitting 22 winners in a 6-2 6-3 victory. 1118 SINNER UPSETS GOFFIN

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner stunned Belgian 11th David Goffin 7-5 6-0 6-3 in his first match at Roland Garros, firing 23 winners while Goffin made 43 unforced errors. Sinner, 19, has reached the second round of a Grand Slam only once before -- at this year's Australian Open.

1100 AZARENKA, SAKKARI THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND Tenth seed Victoria Azarenka, wearing a jacket in cold conditions at Roland Garros, beat Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-1 6-2 in a first-round match interrupted by rain and suspended for 50 minutes.

Greek 20th seed Maria Sakkari also braved incessant drizzle to complete a 6-0 7-5 win over Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. 1000 RAIN HALTS PLAY ON OUTER SHOWCOURTS

Victoria Azarenka's match against Danka Kovinic on court Suzanne Lenglen and Elise Mertens' first-round clash with Margarita Gasparyan on court Simonne Mathieu were suspended due to rain. Belarusian Azarenka refused to stay on court after the supervisor asked her to wait until a decision was made on whether the match should continue.

Matches on the outer courts continued despite the drizzle while David Goffin against Jannik Sinner on court Philippe Chatrier carried on with the roof closed. 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Belgian David Goffin, seeded 11th, began his first-round match against Italian Jannik Sinner under the retractable roof at Court Philippe Chatrier following a spell of rain. The temperature was hovering around 16 degrees Celsius with more rain predicted.

Top seed and birthday girl Simona Halep meets Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo later and Swiss Stan Wawrinka faces 2016 runner-up Andy Murray. The event will welcome 1,000 fans daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.