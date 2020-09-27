Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Russian Grand Prix

MCLAREN (Lando Norris 15, Carlos Sainz retired) Sainz started sixth but crashed out on the opening lap at turn two after running off and misjudging his speed when he tried to return, hitting the wall and bringing out the safety car.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 23:06 IST
Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Russian Grand Prix
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi, round 10 of the season (listed in championship order): MERCEDES (Valtteri Bottas 1, Lewis Hamilton 3)

Bottas's ninth career victory, second of the season and second in Russia. The Finn also set the fastest lap and is now 44 points behind Hamilton. Hamilton started on pole, his 96th, but collected two five second penalties for pre-race practice start infringements. The race was the Briton's 150th for Mercedes, who still have a 100% winning record in Russia. RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Alexander Albon 10)

Verstappen returned to the podium after two successive retirements. He dropped to fourth at the start but quickly retook Ricciardo for third and moved up when Hamilton served his penalty. Albon started 15th after a grid drop for a gearbox change and struggled on the tyres. MCLAREN (Lando Norris 15, Carlos Sainz retired)

Sainz started sixth but crashed out on the opening lap at turn two after running off and misjudging his speed when he tried to return, hitting the wall and bringing out the safety car. Norris started eighth but lost out at turn two when he had to slow to avoid Sainz. The Briton pitted at the end of the first lap to switch to hard tyres but could not go the distance on them as hoped. RACING POINT (Sergio Perez 4, Lance Stroll retired)

Perez had a lonely race and never looked like challenging for the podium. The points allowed Racing Point to close on McLaren, now only two ahead. Stroll was tagged on the right-rear tyre by Leclerc on the opening lap and spun into the wall. RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 5, Esteban Ocon 7)

Ricciardo was third into turn one but could not hold it. He was handed a five second penalty after running wide at turn two. Renault have now scored more points than in all 21 races of last season and are closing in on Racing Point and McLaren. Ocon let Ricciardo by on lap 26. FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 6, Sebastian Vettel 13)

Leclerc started 10th and left it late to pit, on lap 29. He then managed the hard tyres to the end and got ahead of Gasly and Ocon. Vettel crashed in qualifying and started 14th in his 250th start in F1. ALPHATAURI (Daniil Kvyat 8, Pierre Gasly 9)

Kvyat took some points in front of his home crowd after starting 11th. Gasly ran as high as seventh and had some good battles with Albon, Norris and Raikkonen. ALFA ROMEO (Antonio Giovinazzi 11, Kimi Raikkonen 14)

Raikkonen made his 322nd F1 start, drawing level with all-time record holder Rubens Barrichello of Brazil. HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 12, Romain Grosjean 17)

Magnussen started 18th but gained nine positions on the opening lap and ran as high as sixth. He did 33 laps on the hard tyres. Grosjean started 16th and made two stops. WILLIAMS (Nicholas Latifi 16, George Russell 18)

Latifi started in last place after a gearbox change incurred a penalty. The Canadian made one stop. Russell made three stops, the first when the safety car was deployed.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer says officer thought Blake was trying to kidnap child

The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times last month told investigators he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children and that he opened fire because Blake started turning toward the officer whi...

Kentucky legislator urges police to drop charges against her and fellow Breonna Taylor protesters

A Kentucky legislator who was arrested during demonstrations over the Breonna Taylor case accused Louisville police of detaining her and about 20 allies on false pretenses on Sunday and called for charges to be dropped.State Representative ...

Tennis-Wawrinka thrashes Murray as big match falls flat

What was billed as an opening-day classic between two old warriors turned into a damp squib as Stan Wawrinka crushed Andy Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 at the French Open on Sunday.The last time they met on Court Philippe Chatrier, in the 2017 semi-fi...

BJP will create history in West Bengal Assembly elections: Mukul Roy

Newly-appointed BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Sunday asserted that the saffron party will create history in next years West Bengal Assembly elections, as people are eager to see the restoration of democracy in the state. The BJP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020