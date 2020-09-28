Left Menu
IPL 13: Chris Morris unlikely to play against MI, says Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), said that Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to play the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mike Hesson, RCB Director of Cricket (Photo/ RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"The mood's good, we have spent time reflecting on our performance against KXIP, we obviously do not accept that as our standard, we have been training with a purpose. Morris is progressing really well but he is unlikely to play the match against Mumbai. He is one guy who we would love to have back as he gives the side a right balance," said Hesson in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. RCB's head coach Simon Katich also said that the absence of Morris is creating difficulties in balancing the side.

"We will look at things, when we first looked to pick our team at the start of the tournament, Chris Morris was a part of it, he balances our side and it has become a little more difficult to balance the things at the moment," said Katich. Virat Kohli-led RCB has played two matches in the IPL 2020 so far. It has won one and lost one. In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, RCB suffered a 97-run loss as KL Rahul played a sensational knock of 132.

Kohli was not his usual self as he ended up dropping two catches off Rahul. With bat in hand, the RCB skipper was able to score just one run. RCB and Mumbai Indians will lock horns later today at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

