Sports News Roundup: Brewers, Astros in playoffs with losing records; Lakers' LeBron faces former Heat team in NBA Finals and more

Titans, Vikings close facilities after positive COVID-19 tests The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended team activities on Tuesday after a number of positive COVID-19 tests following their Sunday game in the third week of the NFL's 2020 season.

Updated: 29-09-2020 22:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Brewers)

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Brewers, Astros in playoffs with losing records

Harrison Bader powered the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win Sunday over visiting Milwaukee, but the Brewers were still the big winners as they grabbed the last spot in the National League postseason. Bader hit a triple, blasted a solo homer and scored twice as the fifth-seeded Cardinals will head on the road to face the fourth-seeded San Diego Padres in a National League wild-card series.

Lakers' LeBron faces former Heat team in NBA Finals

An unexpected NBA Finals matchup between the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat begins this week, capping an unprecedented season interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak before resuming without fans at Disney World in Florida. This year's showdown marks the first NBA Finals between two teams who missed the playoffs the previous season and it is the Lakers, powered by three-times champion James and Anthony Davis, who are favored in the best-of-seven games series.

Titans, Vikings close facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended team activities on Tuesday after a number of positive COVID-19 tests following their Sunday game in the third week of the NFL's 2020 season. The Titans, who played at Minnesota on Sunday, had three players and five team personnel test positive for the virus, the NFL said in a statement. The Vikings have not had a positive test but suspended activities as a precautionary measure.

Lightning burst out of bubble with Stanley Cup win

The Tampa Bay Lightning left the COVID-19 bubble with the Stanley Cup on Monday after their 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars secured the best-of-seven final 4-2 and brought an end to two months of quarantine. Celebrating in a near empty Edmonton arena, which is closer to the North Pole than their Florida home, the Lightning were crowned National Hockey League champions for a second time, atoning for last year's flop when they were favored to lift the trophy only to be swept aside in the opening round.

Djokovic crushes Ymer to start French Open campaign

Novak Djokovic got his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title back on track as he commenced his French Open campaign with a drama-free 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer on Tuesday. Little over three weeks since Djokovic was defaulted in the U.S. Open fourth round for hitting a line judge with a ball, the Serb was as cool as a cucumber as he outclassed the young Swede.

Fourth seed Kenin survives Samsonova challenge to advance

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin recovered from a mid-match slump to defeat big-hitting Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 3-6 6-3 in a rain-interrupted first round match at the French Open on Tuesday. Australian Open champion Kenin arrived in Paris after a 6-0 6-0 pounding by Victoria Azarenka in her only claycourt match in Rome and was facing the 125th ranked Russian for the first time in her career.

Highlights: French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1549 RUTHLESS DJOKOVIC POWERS PAST YMER I may not always get it right, says Hamilton

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who accused stewards of seeking to stop him winning at last weekend's Russian Grand Prix, said on Tuesday that he was "only human" and would continue to learn. In what read like a veiled apology, but did not refer directly to the race in Sochi or the stewards, the Mercedes driver posted a message on Instagram thanking his fans for their support.

Mavericks owner Cuban assisting homeless West

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked up one of his former players, now homeless, at a local gas station on Monday. Cuban confirmed he picked up Delonte West in Dallas and hopes to help the former NBA player get on the right path.

Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic

Local favourite Kristina Mladenovic was once again in total control and fell apart, this time after an umpire's decision robbed her of the opening set in a 7-5 6-3 loss to German Laura Siegemund in the French Open first round on Tuesday. The Frenchwoman, who this month lost in the U.S. Open second round to Varvara Gracheva after leading 6-1 5-1, thought she had claimed the opening set 6-1 when one of her shots bounced twice, but Siegemund played the ball back and was awarded the point.

