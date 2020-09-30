Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 02:00 IST
WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Top seed Novak Djokovic began his quest for a second French Open title with a superb 6-0 6-2 6-3 win over young Swede Mikael Ymer on another rain-hit day at Roland Garros on Tuesday. Playing under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier, the world number one said following his demolition job he was "physically, mentally, emotionally" ready to go deep in the tournament and secure his 18th major.

Youngsters Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the next round but the pair were forced to work hard as they both ground out five-set wins over their opponents. Russian 13th seed Rublev came back from the brink to overcome Sam Querrey 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 6-3 while Tsitsipas appeared to be on his way out before switching gears to beat Spaniard Jaume Munar 4-6 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-4.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was cruising into the second round before a rain delay threw her off track, but the American regained her focus to see off big-hitting Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 3-6 6-3. Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova managed to stem the flow of errors from her racket before beating Egyptian qualifier and Grand Slam debutant Mayar Sherif 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4.

Teenage Danish qualifier Clara Tauson saved two match points before stunning American 21st seed Jennifer Brady 6-4 3-6 9-7. READ MORE:

Djokovic crushes Ymer to start French Open campaign Novak Djokovic v Mikael Ymer - match stats

Djokovic primed for deep run in Paris Rublev back from brink to beat Querrey in five

Tsitsipas survives first-round scare in five-set win over Munar Bautista Agut overcomes early jitters to beat Gasquet

Players digging in for the long haul as damp Paris conditions test patience Fourth seed Kenin survives Samsonova challenge to advance

Second seed Pliskova arrests errors to shoot down Sherif Egypt's Sherif exits French Open knowing she belongs at Slams

Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic Danish teenager Tauson shocks Brady in first round

'Boom or bust' Ostapenko striving for consistency in game Pospisil criticises 'bad bubble' at French Open

Berrettini leads impressive Italian charge in Paris Verdasco to sue French Open after positive COVID-19 test saga

Sock says Thiem worthy heir to Nadal but targets upset Jack Sock v Dominic Thiem

French Open order of play on Wednesday Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1941 SHAPOVALOV, DIMITROV PROGRESS Denis Shapovalov held off a spirited attempted comeback from Frenchman Gilles Simon to win his opening match 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-3. Joining him in the second round was Grigor Dimitrov, who eased past another local hope in Gregoire Barrere 6-3 6-2 6-2.

1901 TSITSIPAS SURVIVES MUNAR SCARE Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was made to work hard for victory by Jaume Munar but the 22-year-old held his nerve to secure a 4-6 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 win over the Spaniard.

1718 RUBLEV DIGS DEEP TO BEAT QUERREY IN FIVE-SETTER Russian Andrey Rublev rallied from two sets down to beat American Sam Querrey 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 6-3. Rublev, the 13th seed, came into the contest having won his third title of the year at the Hamburg European Open on Sunday.

1549 RUTHLESS DJOKOVIC POWERS PAST YMER Novak Djokovic began his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title, and a second at Roland Garros following his 2016 triumph, with a dominant 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer of Sweden.

The Serbian top seed is aiming to become the first man in the Open Era – and third overall after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver – to win all four majors twice. 1513 KENIN STAVES OFF SAMSONOVA CHALLENGE

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made a strong start against unseeded Russian Ludmilla Samsonova before losing momentum after a rain delay but the fourth seed recovered to seal a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory. 1346 SIEGEMUND KNOCKS OUT FRENCHWOMAN MLADENOVIC

Laura Siegmund beat local favourite Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 6-3 under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rain continued to delay matches on the outer courts at Roland Garros. 1218 RAIN STOPS PLAY ON OUTER COURTS

Sofia Kenin won the opening set 6-4 against Ludmilla Samsonova before rain halted play on the outer courts. Earlier, Danish teenager Clara Tauson upset U.S. Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 6-4 3-6 9-7 on her Grand Slam debut. Also advancing was Elena Rybakina, the 14th seed, who beat Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3.

1120 PLISKOVA BATTLES PAST SHERIF, OSTAPENKO THROUGH Second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic overcame a sluggish start to beat Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4 in the first round.

Pliskova retired during the final of the Italian Open in Rome last week after receiving treatment on her back and leg. Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased into the second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Madison Brengle.

1059 BERRETTINI SWATS ASIDE POSPISIL Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Canada's Vasek Pospisil, winning 6-3 6-1 6-3. The Italian will next take on Lloyd Harris who beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4 7-6(7).

0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Play began in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-The $4 trillion U.S. government relies on individual taxpayers

The U.S. governments over 4 trillion annual budget, the worlds largest, relies heavily on individual wage earners whose taxes and retirement benefits are deducted from every paycheck, leaning particularly on the top 20 of income earners.Cor...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fuelled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other acti...

Huawei lawyers wrap up arguments in Canadian court, saying U.S. extradition case is 'ineffective'

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou wrapped up their arguments in a Canada courtroom on Tuesday, calling the United States extradition request ineffective, and sought to add a new charge in their effort to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020