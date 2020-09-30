Left Menu
Rugby-Australia-NZ relations at "lowest ebb" - RA boss

He said Australia were willing to regard that as "water under the bridge", however, and were committed to forming a trans-Tasman competition with New Zealand. "I think COVID's throwing up a whole lot of issues, I'm not sure where that's going to land but, ultimately, we've got a really powerful ANZAC (Australia and New Zealand) block that we should be leveraging, working together," he said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-09-2020 06:58 IST


Relations between southern hemisphere rugby powers Australia and New Zealand have plunged to their "lowest ebb" but can be repaired if the nations work together to shape the future of the game, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said. Australia and New Zealand have been at loggerheads in recent months, trading barbs over the 2021 format for Super Rugby and the scheduling of the four-nation Rugby Championship.

The breakdown in relations has come amid financial pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty over the future of southern hemisphere competition following South Africa's decision to pull teams from Super Rugby. "There is respect there but the relationship is at probably the lowest ebb it's ever been at," McLennan told New Zealand broadcaster Sky Sports.

"But I'm trying my hardest to fix that over time. "I think the fundamental issue from us is that (New Zealand) have got to respect our position."

McLennan said Australia had been "greatly offended" when New Zealand Rugby announced mid-year it planned to organise a 2021 tournament involving its five Super Rugby teams without consulting its southern hemisphere partners.

"We've got to work together to see how we leverage our strength on the global stage.

"Money's tough at the moment and that's why we've got to get the TRC (Rugby Championship) away. "We're just going to battle our way through it."

