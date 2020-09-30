Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-NZ knew about late end to Rugby Championship - reports

The southern hemisphere tournament's fixtures were released last week, with the All Blacks final game scheduled for Dec. 12 which would force them to spend Christmas in isolation for coronavirus quarantine upon arriving home. NZR, which was pushing for a Dec. 5 finish, said at the time it had not known about the finalised fixtures and did not agree to them, something Chief Executive Mark Robinson repeated in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:28 IST
Rugby-NZ knew about late end to Rugby Championship - reports

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) appears to have known the Rugby Championship would conclude on Dec. 12 despite assertions it had been blindsided by the fixture list, according to reports from leaked minutes of a meeting this month. The southern hemisphere tournament's fixtures were released last week, with the All Blacks final game scheduled for Dec. 12 which would force them to spend Christmas in isolation for coronavirus quarantine upon arriving home.

NZR, which was pushing for a Dec. 5 finish, said at the time it had not known about the finalised fixtures and did not agree to them, something Chief Executive Mark Robinson repeated in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. New Zealand's Newshub and Australia's Sydney Morning Herald, however, then reported that minutes they had seen from a Sept. 17 meeting showed that NZR was aware the tournament would not finish until Dec. 12. The fixtures were made public on Sept. 24.

Reuters has not been able to obtain the minutes and NZR did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reports. Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said on Tuesday he had seen the minutes that outlined the fixture list.

Robinson told reporters on Wednesday the minutes were not from a SANZAAR board meeting but could have been one of the numerous calls between chief executives or operations staff. "All I would say is that in any forum we have been in, there has been no agreement to play in the tournament on December 12 at any time and at any meeting," he said.

"We have been very clear around that and any correspondence on our end. That's something we have been very consistent with." SANZAAR and Rugby Australia both said last week that NZR had not been blindsided.

Both said on Wednesday they had no further comment.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Eastern states sceptical of deeper greenhouse gas cuts at EU talks

Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary expressed skepticism ahead of talks on Wednesday over the EUs new target for sharper cuts in greenhouse gas emissions this decade, setting the stage for difficult negotiations over the blocs environme...

EU criticises Poland, Hungary in first democracy report

The European Unions executive criticized moves by Poland and Hungary to overhaul their judicial systems as a major source of controversy and serious concern in its first report on Wednesday about failings in the rule of law in the bloc. The...

O.P. Jindal Global University Establishes the Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling - Studies relating to Mental Health Need to be Prioritised in India

JGU Launches the 10th School on the eve of its 11th Anniversary and Announces the B.A. Psychology UG ProgrammeSonipat, 30 September 2020 The O.P. Jindal Global University JGU on Tuesday, 29 September established a new school Jindal School o...

Germany welcomes China climate goal, sees need for EU action

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has welcomed Chinas plan to be carbon-neutral by 2060, contrasting it with the US failure to abide by the goals of the Paris climate accord. In a speech on Wednesday to Germanys Parliament, Merkel stressed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020