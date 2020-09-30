Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Brazil FA expects Europe-based players for qualifiers despite COVID concerns

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) expects Europe-based players, including Paris St Germain striker Neymar, to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers next week, despite concerns over COVID-19 and the risk of conflicts with top clubs. Brazil face Bolivia in Sao Paulo on Oct. 9 and then travel to Lima to take on Peru four days later and all of South America's national teams are in action during the international break.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:25 IST
Soccer-Brazil FA expects Europe-based players for qualifiers despite COVID concerns

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) expects Europe-based players, including Paris St Germain striker Neymar, to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers next week, despite concerns over COVID-19 and the risk of conflicts with top clubs.

Brazil face Bolivia in Sao Paulo on Oct. 9 and then travel to Lima to take on Peru four days later and all of South America's national teams are in action during the international break. While both Asia and CONCACAF - the North and Central American and Caribbean regions - have postponed qualifiers until March due to COVID, South America will press ahead.

However, borders are closed in several countries - where exceptions would have to be agreed with governments for teams to enter - and there are high rates of the pandemic around South America. CBF president Rogerio Caboclo told Reuters that while he is aware that Major League Soccer (MLS), which contains clubs in the United States and Canada, has raised objections, he does not anticipate any other issues with clubs releasing players.

"Only the MLS declared it wanted to keep the players under quarantine and so make releasing them more difficult," he said. "No one else. The deadline for any refusal has come and gone so I want to believe that there won't be any problems."

Many of the world's top players from leading European clubs are involved in the games, including Barcelona's Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar, who have been called up by Argentina and Brazil respectively. Three players from Premier League champions Liverpool, Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, have all been called by Brazil.

FIFA is expected to announce this week that the normal regulations, which oblige clubs to release players for qualifiers and competitive games, will be unchanged although they may allows clubs to reject call-ups for friendly games. European national teams are also in action with Nations League matches, which also count as competitive games.

Last week, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, general secretary of the global players' union FIFPro, told Reuters that players should be allowed to decide if they wanted to travel without fear of sanctions. "The players need to be able to make free decisions," he said. "It's a region heavily infected by the pandemic and there are certain COVID-19 restrictions and travel warnings."

The MLS's stance could also cause some problems for some national teams. The Peru squad for their qualifiers includes seven players from MLS. MLS currently requires players arriving from abroad to quarantine for minimum of 10 days. Canada, with three MLS clubs, has a 14-day quarantine period.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Farewell, Fido: U.S. cities see boom in pet cemeteries

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Jim LaMars border collie, KC, died in 2012, he had her cremated and kept the remains with him in his California home.At the time, he had few other options in the area a...

Top European automakers linked to deforestation in Paraguay's Chaco - Earthsight

Environmental group Earthsight said on Wednesday it has linked some of Europes largest carmakers to the deforestation of the Chaco, a dry forest region of Paraguay home to jaguars and one of the last uncontacted indigenous groups in the wor...

FACTBOX-How strongly can Libya's oil rebound?

A blockade on Libyas oil facilities has been partially lifted, allowing a gradual reopening of some ports and fields, but obstacles and uncertainties complicate a full recovery. WHY WAS LIBYAS OIL BLOCKADEDThe blockade on most of Libyas oil...

Govt cuts natural gas price by 25 pc to $1.79

The government on Wednesday slashed the rate at which most of the natural gas produced in India is sold by a steep 25 per cent to USD 1.79Gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and Oil India from areas given to them on no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020