IPL 13: Abhishek did 'exceptional job', says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner praised bowler Abhishek Sharma for his "exceptional" performance against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The length he bowled was outstanding. Warner-led Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs as they defended a total of 162.

Delhi Capitals was chasing 162, but they were restricted to just 147/7. Abhishek bowled four overs and gave away 34 runs and impressed his skipper with the support he provided to Rashid. "Abhishek Sharma bowled exceptionally well. You know he had a job of trying to bowl four overs tonight against what I feel is probably one of the biggest power-hitting from a left-hander's point of view," said Warner in a video posted on SRH's Twitter handle.

"It's probably not ideal for a left armer to bowl left-hand batters. But he did an exceptional job. The length he bowled was outstanding. I said to him before the game that he was going to have to try and bowl his four overs," he added. Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on Chennai Super Kings on October 2 and will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

"We have got a strong belief in the team that we have and the squad and the coaching staff. It's great to put everything together and come out to put a good performance on the board and walk away with two points," said Warner. (ANI)