Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Shah Rukh Khan in stands as KKR compete against RR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday came to the Dubai International Stadium to witness the franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:07 IST
IPL 13: Shah Rukh Khan in stands as KKR compete against RR
Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram) (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday came to the Dubai International Stadium to witness the franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals. Earlier, KKR CEO Venky Mysore had confirmed that Khan will be there in the stands for the team's IPL match against the Steve Smith-led side. Before the match, the franchise did a Facebook Live session with Mysore in which he had said the actor will be present at the stadium.

"I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game," Mysore had said during the Live session when asked if Khan will be there. KKR are playing their third game of this season of IPL. While the team suffered a defeat in the opening match, it secured a seven-wicket win in the second match.

KKR had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match as Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs to help the team chase a decent target of 143. Commenting on the match, the KKR CEO had said: "Rajasthan is a terrific team but they know and we also know that we have a good record against them. So, that will be a bit of psychological advantage for us and hopefully, we capitalise on it." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID outbreak may be more localised this time - PM Johnson

The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.We are seeing some very clear local peaks, he said during a news ...

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on We...

Vandals responsible for demolition of disputed structure at Ayodhya: Special CBI court

Vandals were responsible for demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya in 1992 and it was the volunteers of the RSS and the VHP who handled the situation, a special CBI court on Wednesday said. The court, in its judgement, said that s...

FAA chief will test changes to Boeing's grounded 737 Max

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is scheduled to test-fly Boeings revamped 737 Max jetliner on Wednesday as his agency considers whether to allow the plane to return to flight after two deadly crashes. FAA Administrator Steph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020