Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diogo Jota has great desire to learn our game: Pepijn Lijnders

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders praised Diogo Jota saying that the player has a "great desire" to learn.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:17 IST
Diogo Jota has great desire to learn our game: Pepijn Lijnders
Diogo Jota (Photo/ Diogo Jota Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders praised Diogo Jota saying that the player has a "great desire" to learn. "Diogo, for passionate players, for players who have goals in them, there is always space at Liverpool. [He has] a great desire to learn our game, he will add something," the club's official website quoted Lijnders as saying.

Jota scored a goal during the club's 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday. The team is now preparing for the Carabao Cup match against the same opponents, slated to take place on Friday.

Lijnders is also impressed with the Jota's skills as he said: "I said last week he is at the same level technically as our front three and the one thing I found really difficult to coach is the intuition in the box, being in the right position to score like the pure instinct of a striker - what we want from many players, of course, but especially from our front three." "He, in 10 or 15 minutes, was three or four times in the position to score, so that's really something that is good," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Three Portuguese immigration officers charged over fatal beating of Ukrainian traveller

Three Portuguese immigration officers have been charged with murder over the fatal beating of a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport for trying to enter the country without a valid visa, prosecutors said on Wednesday.In a statement, the...

U.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step

Federal Aviation Administration FAA Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. Dickso...

Madhya Pradesh reports 2,004 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,004 new coronavirus cases, 2,316 recoveries and 35 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.The State Health Department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,28,047 including 1,04,734 recove...

Pune district reports 3,298 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

Pune district reported 3,298 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,84,021 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 6,529 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020