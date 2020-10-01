Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Titans home game versus Steelers postponed due to COVID-19

The NFL has postponed Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers after some players and staff from the Nashville-based team tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reported on Wednesday. According to ESPN, which cited unnamed sources, playing the game on Monday is among the options being considered to reschedule the contest. Gauff crashes out of French Open

American teenager Coco Gauff was knocked out in the second round of the French Open after losing her way following a solid opening set in a 4-6 6-2 7-5 defeat to Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan on Wednesday. On the day 23-times Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams withdrew with an Achilles injury, Gauff was looking to keep the Stars and Stripes flying but she eventually flagged, serving two double faults in the last game. Disciplined Halep beats Begu to extend winning run to 16

French Open top seed Simona Halep put in a disciplined performance to tame big-hitting Romanian compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday, extending her winning run to 16 matches. World number two Halep arrived at Roland Garros having won her last three tournaments - two of them on claycourts in Prague and Rome - and started as the overwhelming favourite to add a second French Open title to her Grand Slam cabinet. Wimbledon to take place next year even without fans: Times

Next year's Wimbledon Championships will take place as scheduled even if spectators cannot attend the grasscourt Grand Slam tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times reported. Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War Two due to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 42,000 people in the United Kingdom. Gaston the last French man standing at Roland Garros

Hugo Gaston, a 20-year-old wildcard ranked 239th in the world, is the last French man standing at the French Open after Benoit Paire crashed out meekly and Pierre-Hugues Herbert missed an opportunity to beat sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. While qualifier Benjamin Bonzi can be excused for being humbled 6-2 6-4 6-4 by NextGen ATP Finals winner Jannik Sinner of Italy, Paire again under-performed in a 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 6-1 defeat by Federico Coria. Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury

Serena Williams' search for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. The American, who turned 39 this week, had been due to play Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later but after a warm-up decided the injury was too severe. Lakers' James tops jersey sale list

Despite being tucked away in a COVID-19 quarantine bubble, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James remains the most popular player when it comes to jersey sales and social media, the National Basketball Association said on Wednesday. With Los Angeles preparing to take on the Miami Heat in Game One of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in the Orlando bubble in which they have been quarantined for more than two months, the league announced James again topped the sales list ahead of Dallas Mavericks Slovenian point guard Luka Doncic. Limited number of attendees to be allowed at NLCS, World Series games

Major League Baseball fans will be able to attend a game for the first time this season as Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, opens its gates for a limited number of attendees at the National League Championship Series (NLCS) and World Series. Game 1 of the NLCS is set for Oct. 12, as MLB looks to close the book on a chaotic and delay-filled season in which numerous players and personnel tested positive for COVID-19, after the viral pandemic forced a months-long delay of Opening Day. Tennis-Travaglia outlasts Nishikori to continue Italian surge

Stefano Travaglia continued Italy's strong showing in the French Open men's singles as he knocked out Japan's Kei Nishikori in five sets in the second round on Wednesday. The 28-year-old won 6-4 2-6 7-6(7) 4-6 6-2 to set up a dream clash with 12-times champion Rafa Nadal. Ferrari junior drivers prepare for F1 practice debut

Mick Schumacher and fellow Ferrari juniors Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman prepared for Formula One practice debuts by trying out a 2018 Ferrari at the Italian team's Fiorano test track on Wednesday. Schumacher, 21-year-old son of seven times world champion Michael who won five of his titles with Ferrari, is due to take part in Friday first practice at the Nuerburgring next week with Alfa Romeo.