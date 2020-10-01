Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand Super Rugby plans include Australia matches

The establishment of that competition depends on a cooling of the currently heated relationship between Australian and New Zealand rugby unions. New Zealand Rugby is eager to added a Pacific Island team from 2022, to be based in South Auckland, and has received expressions of interests from several potential team organizations.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:43 IST
New Zealand Super Rugby plans include Australia matches

Super Rugby matches between Australian and New Zealand teams may return in 2021, if the nations can agree on a format and if pandemic border restrictions allow. New Zealand Rugby is close to approving plans for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, which will likely involve trans-Tasman matches next year and a New Zealand-based Pacific Islands team from 2022.

Teams from New Zealand and Australia haven't played each other since March when the full Super Rugby competition was abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 season will see a continuation of the successful Super Rugby Aotearoa competition involving home-and-away matches among New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams, this time with a one-off final added.

That tournament might then be followed by a series of crossovers between the New Zealand teams and Australia's five Super Rugby teams, which likely will have completed their own domestic tournament. The establishment of that competition depends on a cooling of the currently heated relationship between Australian and New Zealand rugby unions.

New Zealand Rugby is eager to added a Pacific Island team from 2022, to be based in South Auckland, and has received expressions of interests from several potential team organizations. Introducing that team in 2021 is unlikely because recruitment for next season is already underway and that would place the Pacifika team at a disadvantage.

The 2022 Super Rugby tournament would comprise a minimum of eight teams, including the Pacific team. Several expressions of interests have been received from teams eager to participate and the tournament might be larger. The New Zealand Herald newspaper has reported bids from teams based in Fiji and Hong Kong are among those being considered.

New Zealand Rugby is likely to decide the new tournament size and formats by late November. It's aim is to find a sustainable and commercially successful Super Rugby tournament, even if the coronavirus continues to impact international travel. The 2021 tournament will not include South Africa which has decided to compete in the northern hemisphere from next season, at least temporarily. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed, 10 hospitalised in forest fires in eastern Ukraine

Four people died and ten were hospitalised as a series of forest fires swept through part of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, Ukraines emergency service said on Thursday.The fires threatened 22 settlements and engulfed an area of ab...

State-level wrestler shot dead in UP's Baghpat

A state-level wrestler was shot dead and his friend seriously injured in Luhari village here, police said on Thursday. Akash 19 and Bharat 21 were shot at by four people on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said. Whil...

Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, district borders sealed

The administration here has imposed prohibitory orders in this district of Uttar Pradesh for maintaining law and order. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the district. It will be in force till October 31, Dis...

Minor consumes poison after being raped, threatened in Baghpat; one held

Police have arrested a boy as a 17-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison on September 27 after purportedly being raped and threatened by him in Uttar Pradeshs Baghpat, said Abhishek Singh, Superintendent of Police SP. The inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020