Sports News Roundup: Gauff crashes out of French Open; UFC aims to pair McGregor with Poirier and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gauff crashes out of French Open

American teenager Coco Gauff was knocked out in the second round of the French Open after losing her way following a solid opening set in a 4-6 6-2 7-5 defeat to Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan on Wednesday. On the day 23-times Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams withdrew with an Achilles injury, Gauff was looking to keep the Stars and Stripes flying but she eventually flagged, serving two double faults in the last game.

Australian sports set guidelines for inclusion of trans athletes

Eight Australian sports federations, including peak bodies for tennis, rugby union and Australian Rules football, issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at encouraging the participation of transgender athletes. The initiative is designed to break down the stigma faced by trans and gender-diverse people and offer pathways from community sport onwards, tackling an issue where sports have grappled to find a balance between fairness and inclusion.

Cycling: Trek-Segafredo suspend Simmons after controversial tweet

Trek-Segafredo have suspended junior world champion Quinn Simmons after he made "divisive, incendiary, and detrimental" statements online, the WorldTour team said. The 19-year-old American's response to a tweet about U.S. President Donald Trump triggered backlash on social media, with people calling for a boycott of the bike brand.

NFL postpones Titans game vs. Steelers

The NFL postponed Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among Titans players and team personnel, the league announced Wednesday. The league is expected to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday night.

Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix Final postponed because of coronavirus

Figure Skating's Grand Prix Final, scheduled to take place on Dec. 10-13 in Beijing, has been postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union (ISU) said. No new date was announced for the competition, which was one of the designated test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

'I've always put pressure on myself': Davis shines in Finals debut

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis has waited his entire career to reach the NBA Finals, and in Game 1 on Wednesday, he showed he'll be making the most of it. The leading scorer in the Lakers' 116-98 win over the Miami Heat, Davis put up 34 points - tied for the third-highest Laker debut in the Finals - nine rebounds and five assists, adding heft to a formidable Los Angeles offense.

MLB roundup: Astros, Rays sweep series

Carlos Correa had two hits, including a homer for the go-ahead run, as the Houston Astros completed a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-1 victory in their American League wild-card series on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kyle Tucker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Cristian Javier pitched three no-hit innings of relief to pick up the win.

UFC aims to pair McGregor with Poirier

The UFC is striving to put together a lightweight fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but McGregor instead is reportedly focused on a fight with Manny Pacquiao. UFC president Dana White said to Barstool Sports on Wednesday, "We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we're waiting to hear back from them both."

Cycling: Astana pull two riders from Giro due to COVID-19 concerns

Astana have dropped Yuriy Natarov and Vadim Pronskiy from their squad for the upcoming cycling race Giro d'Italia after the two riders came in close contact with team mate Zhandos Bizhigitov, who tested positive for COVID-19, the Kazakh outfit said. Natarov and Pronskiy, who were both part of Kazakhstan's squad for the cycling world championships last month, will be replaced by Jonas Gregaard and Rodrigo Contreras at the Giro in October.

Lakers dominate Heat for lopsided win in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Heavy favorites Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, as their opponent struggled with injuries after making a fast start. The Heat got a 13-point leg up in the first quarter but the lead was shortlived, as the Lakers drained 11 three-pointers to complete a 30-point turnaround and close out the first half, while Miami's defense crumbled inside the NBA's quarantined Orlando, Florida, campus.