HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT): 1017 SECOND SEED PLISKOVA CRASHES OUT Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:54 IST
Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round. The unseeded Latvian struck 27 winners and broke second seed Pliskova's serve five times to register her first victory over the Czech on clay.

French Open order of play on Thursday 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began on Court Philippe Chatrier under sunny skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Showers are forecast throughout the day.

