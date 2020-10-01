HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT): 1017 SECOND SEED PLISKOVA CRASHES OUT Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:54 IST
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT): 1017 SECOND SEED PLISKOVA CRASHES OUT
Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round. The unseeded Latvian struck 27 winners and broke second seed Pliskova's serve five times to register her first victory over the Czech on clay.
READ MORE: Ruthless Nadal stays on course for 13th French Open title
Thiem survives late wobble to ease past American Sock Jack Sock v Dominic Thiem - match stats
Zverev proves five-set master in Paris as he edges Herbert Wawrinka says ready to challenge for title at Roland Garros
Travaglia outlasts Nishikori to continue Italian surge Disciplined Halep beats Begu to extend winning run to 16
Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury Third seed Svitolina recovers from meltdown to beat Zarazua
Qualifier Zarazua should be proud of Paris show, says Svitolina Azarenka thrashed by Schmeidlova at French Open
Anisimova steamrolls into French Open third round Quiet please: French jet's sonic boom shakes Paris, disrupts tennis
Cramping Bertens leaves court in wheelchair after beating Errani Errani accuses wheelchair-bound Bertens of exaggerating injury
Watson concerned about future of British tennis Wimbledon to take place next year even without fans - Times
Gauff crashes out of French Open Gaston the last French man standing at Roland Garros
Ostapenko eyes consistency but faces tricky Pliskova test Jelena Ostapenko v Karolina Pliskova
French Open order of play on Thursday 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Play began on Court Philippe Chatrier under sunny skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Showers are forecast throughout the day.
ALSO READ
French plan is last chance to save Lebanon, says leading politician
French president to go to Lithuania and Latvia amid Russia tensions
French initiative is last chance to save Lebanon, Jumblatt says
Staff at some French testing sites strike over COVID-19 conditions
Tennis-Frenchman Tsonga ruled out for rest of 2020 due to back injury