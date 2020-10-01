Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England's Tuilagi ruled out for six months with Achilles injury

Tuilagi suffered the injury in Sale's 34-14 win over Northampton Saints on Tuesday, and will miss England's postponed Six Nations game against Italy on Oct. 31 as well as their Autumn Nations Cup campaign in November, where they take on Georgia, Ireland and Wales. "He's had a scan...

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:49 IST
Rugby-England's Tuilagi ruled out for six months with Achilles injury

Injury-plagued England centre Manu Tuilagi will be sidelined for six months with an Achilles tendon injury sustained while playing for Sale Sharks, the Premiership club's director of rugby said on Thursday. Tuilagi suffered the injury in Sale's 34-14 win over Northampton Saints on Tuesday, and will miss England's postponed Six Nations game against Italy on Oct. 31 as well as their Autumn Nations Cup campaign in November, where they take on Georgia, Ireland and Wales.

"He's had a scan... surgery next week hopefully. It's a torn Achilles," Steve Diamond told a news conference, adding that the 29-year-old would be out for six months. "It might have been a bit of a jinx with me saying we've got nine games out of nine from him... It'll be a loss to both England and Sale."

Tuilagi, sacked by Leicester Tigers in July after deciding not to sign a new contract on reduced terms, had joined Sale until the end of next season. Injuries and international duty had limited Tuilagi to an average of around 11 games per season at Leicester.

Tuilagi's Sale and England team mate Courtney Lawes also picked up an ankle injury in the same game. England begin their Autumn Nations Cup campaign on Nov. 14 against Georgia at Twickenham Stadium.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Daily monitoring of COVID patients in home isolation from Friday

Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients in home isolation will be monitored in Punjab from Friday with the state government engaging a consortium of professional home healthcare companies for their regular monitoring, a senior...

Replace UP chief minister or impose president's rule, demands Mayawati

Raising questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be replaced or the presidents rule imposed in the state. Referring to deaths of two women in...

DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile was successfully test fired on Thursday in Maharashtras Ahmednagar, officials said. It was the second such successful test firing of the missile, having a range of upto 5 km, i...

Over 23,000 Maha cops infected by COVID-19 till date; 247 dead

At least 23,548 personnel of the Maharashtra police have tested positive for coronavirus, while 247 died of the infection since the viral outbreak hit the state, an official said on Thursday. As per the latest data, more than 10 per cent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020