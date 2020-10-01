Left Menu
Soccer-UEFA to allow partial return of fans where local authorities allow

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:21 IST
UEFA will allow a partial return of spectators, up to a maximum of 30% percent of stadium capacity, at European competition matches where local authorities allow, the European soccer body said on Thursday.

Spectators have been banned from all UEFA matches since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, except at the Super Cup match played in Budapest on Sept. 24. which was used as a pilot for their return. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by John Stonestreet)

