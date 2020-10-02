Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-RFU slashes funding to women's Premier 15s league - Telegraph

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has cut funding to the Premier 15s, the women's top-flight domestic league, by 25% as it struggles to cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telegraph reported. The cut in funding will not impact the England women's team, the report added. ($1 = 0.7773 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 11:38 IST
Rugby-RFU slashes funding to women's Premier 15s league - Telegraph

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has cut funding to the Premier 15s, the women's top-flight domestic league, by 25% as it struggles to cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telegraph reported. The report said that financial support to each of the 10 teams in the league would drop from 75,000 pounds ($96,488) to 56,250 pounds this season.

The 2019-20 Premier 15s season was declared null and void by the RFU in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Tyrrells ended their sponsorship of the competition when their contract expired in August. The new season is expected to begin later this month. In July, the RFU had projected a short-term revenue loss of 107 million pounds due to the closure of Twickenham Stadium and also proposed making 139 positions within the organisation redundant after finances took a massive hit.

"Simply put, if we do not stage matches and events at the stadium, we do not generate revenue," the RFU said in a statement to the Telegraph. "The women's game and Premier 15s remain key priorities for England." "We understand the challenges across the game and will be working hard and collaboratively with all stakeholders to overcome these. The women's game is crucial to the health of the overall game."

The RFU did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The cut in funding will not impact the England women's team, the report added.

($1 = 0.7773 pounds)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

'The beers are cold': Australia to open up to New Zealanders after COVID border shutdown

New Zealanders will soon be able to travel to Australia without having to self-quarantine as COVID-19 infections slow and Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said on Friday. New Ze...

Pb CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of killed soldier

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of a soldier from the state killed along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Havildar Kuldeep S...

Modi wishes Trump, Melania quick recover after they test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirusTrump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US pres...

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to attend prayer meeting for Hathras victim at Delhi's Valmiki Temple today

In the wake of Hathras incident, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to attend a prayer meeting organised by its Delhi unit at citys Valmiki Temple today. The Congress has asked its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020