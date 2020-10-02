Left Menu
IPL 13: I liked the bowling changes made by Rohit Sharma, says Tendulkar

Former India batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for the bowling changes he made during their match against Kings XI Punjab.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:31 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for the bowling changes he made during their match against Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai defeated KXIP by 48 runs on the back of an all-round bowling performance. James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar picked three wickets each while Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya scalped one.

Tendulkar said that the opening partnership by Punjab looked threatening but Mumbai Indians bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals. "Comprehensive win by @mipaltan.The opening partnership for @lionsdenkxip.looked threatening but a great bowling performance by MI who got wickets at regular intervals. @nicholas_47looked in sublime touch and I liked the bowling changes made by @ImRo45," Tendulkar tweeted

Rohit, who smashed 70 runs off 45 balls, was pleased with the overall "batting performance" had also said the side knew that taking early wickets was the key and they did that only. "They (Hardik and Pollard) have done that on many occasions. It is nice to have them in form. Overall very happy with the batting performances. we knew it wasn't going to be easy with the ball. We knew taking early wickets was crucial. We did that, Rohit had said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)

