Thiem into 4th round at French Open
U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. The 27-year-old Austrian was broken just once when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set. Thiem immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all.PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:32 IST
U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.
Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father and coach, Christian Ruud, at the Australian Open in 1997. He was watching in the largely empty Court Philippe Chatrier as Thiem earned a straightforward victory in 2 hours, 15 minutes under the new roof. Thiem sealed the win with an ace. The 27-year-old Austrian was broken just once when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set.
Thiem immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all. He also saved seven of the eight break points he faced. (AP0 APA APA.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian Open
- Thiem
- a Grand Slam
- French
- Rafael Nadal
- Austrian
- Court Philippe
- Norwegian
ALSO READ
Soccer-Saudi side Al Taawoun name Frenchman Carteron as head coach
Burned out and abused: French COVID-19 testers strike over work conditions
Islamic State claims killing of French aid workers in Niger
Hundreds of French COVID-19 testers strike over work conditions, says union
French unions protest tire factory closure amid virus crisis