Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thiem into 4th round at French Open

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. The 27-year-old Austrian was broken just once when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set. Thiem immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:32 IST
Thiem into 4th round at French Open

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.

Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father and coach, Christian Ruud, at the Australian Open in 1997. He was watching in the largely empty Court Philippe Chatrier as Thiem earned a straightforward victory in 2 hours, 15 minutes under the new roof. Thiem sealed the win with an ace. The 27-year-old Austrian was broken just once when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set.

Thiem immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all. He also saved seven of the eight break points he faced. (AP0 APA APA.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

The final chapter? COVID spells crisis for Paris' riverside booksellers

Jangling keys on a long chain, Paris bookseller Jerome Callais opens his green wooden crates mounted on a wall overlooking the Seine, resigned to another slow days trade in the absence of the tourist crowds he relies on.Callais is one of mo...

'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration denied bail again as court says he may escape

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide and now on trial for terrorism, was denied bail on Friday for a second time, with the judge citing he might escape.He does not admit that he is Rwandan, ...

Samsung rolls out October 2020 security patch to Galaxy A50

Samsung has started rolling out the October 2020 Android security patch for the Galaxy A50, making it the first Galaxy device to receive the latest update.According to SamMobile, the update arrives with version number A505FNXXS5BTI9 and wei...

Soccer-Carvajal set to miss two months with knee problem

Real Madrid have announced that defender Dani Carvajal has picked up a knee ligament injury, with Spanish media reporting the right back will be absent for up to two months.After the tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020