Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season

"First of all, I would like to congratulate Sevilla personally for having won the final tournament," Lukaku said in a pre-recorded message after the announcement was made during the Europa League draw. "I want to thank my family and my agents for their support.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:52 IST
Soccer-Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was named the Europa League player of the season for 2019-20 after the Belgian forward led the Italian side to the final with goals in every knockout round. Lukaku, who revived his career in Italy with 34 goals in all competitions in his first season at the club, scored seven times in the Europa League in six matches after Inter dropped down from the Champions League into the second-tier competition.

Inter lost the final 3-2 to Sevilla in August but the 27-year-old forward had done enough to sway the vote in his favour with 270 points, beating Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (128) and Sevilla's Ever Banega (118) to claim the prize. "First of all, I would like to congratulate Sevilla personally for having won the final tournament," Lukaku said in a pre-recorded message after the announcement was made during the Europa League draw.

"I want to thank my family and my agents for their support. I also want to thank my coach and the club staff, the board, and the president for their trust and for helping me throughout this season. "Most importantly, I want to thank my team mates, who have been great with me from the first day I joined. They've been like brothers to me... Every day I come to training, I come with a smile... they make me want to work harder."

The vote was made by a jury comprised of coaches from the 48 clubs that participated in the group stages and 55 journalists. Inter are back in the Champions League again this season, where they were drawn in Group B alongside 13-times champions Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

The final chapter? COVID spells crisis for Paris' riverside booksellers

Jangling keys on a long chain, Paris bookseller Jerome Callais opens his green wooden crates mounted on a wall overlooking the Seine, resigned to another slow days trade in the absence of the tourist crowds he relies on.Callais is one of mo...

'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration denied bail again as court says he may escape

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide and now on trial for terrorism, was denied bail on Friday for a second time, with the judge citing he might escape.He does not admit that he is Rwandan, ...

Samsung rolls out October 2020 security patch to Galaxy A50

Samsung has started rolling out the October 2020 Android security patch for the Galaxy A50, making it the first Galaxy device to receive the latest update.According to SamMobile, the update arrives with version number A505FNXXS5BTI9 and wei...

Soccer-Carvajal set to miss two months with knee problem

Real Madrid have announced that defender Dani Carvajal has picked up a knee ligament injury, with Spanish media reporting the right back will be absent for up to two months.After the tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020