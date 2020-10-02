HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Left Menu
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:58 IST
Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (all times GMT): 1720 NADAL MARCHES INTO LAST 16

Defending champion Rafa Nadal moved into the fourth round for a record 15th time in the Open Era with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-0 win over Italian Stefano Travaglia. 1705 GASTON TOPPLES WAWRINKA IN FIVE-SET BATTLE

In his first tour-level five-set match, 20-year-old French wildcard Hugo Gaston delivered shock 2-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-0 victory over three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. World number 239 Gaston is the second man ranked outside the top 200 to reach the fourth round this week, following American Sebastian Korda (213), who beat Pedro Martinez 6-4 6-3 6-1.

French Open order of play on Friday 1525 GARCIA STUNS MERTENS WITH COMEBACK WIN

Local favourite Caroline Garcia rallied from a set down to beat 16th seeded Belgian Elise Mertens 1-6 6-4 7-5. Garcia will next face third seed Elina Svitolina, who advanced with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

1250 HALEP EXACTS REVENGE ON ANISIMOVA Top seed Simona Halep cruised to a 6-0 6-1 victory over American Amanda Anisimova in just 54 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Romanian struck 15 winners and converted six break point opportunities to avenge her quarter-final loss to Anisimova in Paris last year. 1130 THIEM RACES INTO LAST 16

Third seed Dominic Thiem booked his place in the fourth round at Roland Garros for a fifth consecutive year with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 win over Norway's Casper Ruud. 1039 SWIATEK SENDS BOUCHARD PACKING

Poland's Iga Swiatek eased past Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-2 to book a spot in the fourth round of the French Open. 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem began his third-round clash against Norwegian 28th seed Casper Ruud on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal faces unseeded Italian Stefano Travaglia later in the day.

