French Open: Defending champion Nadal cruises to fourth round

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Friday advanced to the fourth round of the French Open after defeating Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:43 IST
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal . Image Credit: ANI

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Friday advanced to the fourth round of the French Open after defeating Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal dominated the first and third set and wrapped the match that lasted for 95 minutes quite comfortably.

The defending champion will next horns with American tennis player Sebastian Korda on Sunday. On Thursday, world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic progressed to the third round of the French Open after defeating Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

The Serbian tennis star recorded his 70th win French open with an easy victory in a match that lasted for 83 minutes. Also, American tennis player Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open due to an Achilles injury. (ANI)

