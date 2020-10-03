Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: RR wins toss, opts to bat first against RCB

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 03-10-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 15:13 IST
IPL 13: RR wins toss, opts to bat first against RCB
RCB skipper Virat Kohli and RR skipper Steve Smith. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Royals made one change to their side as they brought in Mahipal Lomror in place of Ankit Rajpoot while RCB are unchanged from their previous match.

Royals' playing XI: Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, and Mahipal Lomror. RCB's playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Adam Zampa.

Both Rajasthan Royals and RCB have played three matches in the tournament so far. Both sides have won two out of their three matches. Royals have defeated Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings while RCB outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

Currently, Royals is at the fifth position in the IPL 2020 standings while RCB is at the sixth. Whoever wins this contest, that side will go to the top of the table. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Army builds memorial in Ladakh for soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash

The Indian Army has built a memorial for its 20 personnel who were killed while valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, official sources said on Saturday. The memorial, located at Post 120 in eastern...

Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green join Netflix thriller 'Intrusion'

Actors Frieda Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green are set to star in streaming platform Netflixs thriller movie IntrusionI Smile Back helmer Adam Salky will direct the film from a script written by Chris SparlingAccording to The Hollywood Report...

'Shaurya' successfully test fired

India on Saturday successfully test fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable hypersonic missile Shaurya with a strike range of around 1,000 km from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said. Shaurya, which is the land variant of ...

Rugby-Sharks say Warriors game to go ahead despite COVID-19 cases

Sale Sharks have said that Sundays Premiership match against Worcester Warriors will go ahead as scheduled despite 16 COVID-19 positive tests in their squad.The Sharks are fourth in the standings and forfeiting the game could see them lose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020