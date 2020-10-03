IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity, reckons Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has hailed the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad players - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad against the experienced Chennai Super Kings. SRH youngster Priyam Garg gave a stunning performance with the bat against CSK. Garg and Abhishek Sharma rescued SRH from a disastrous start and enabled the team to post 164 runs in 20 overs. Garg smashed 51 runs in just 26 balls while Sharma made a gutsy 31 after witnessing a bad start.

Abdul Samad, who recently made his IPL debut, defended 28 runs in the last over on Friday. Seeing the brilliant performance of the youngsters, Kaif said that IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity.

"An 18-year-old from J&K, a 19-year-old from UP and a 20-year-old from Punjab script a win against the most experienced side in IPL. Truly a tournament where talent meets opportunity. #CSKvSRH," Kaif tweeted. SRH defeated CSK by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

They will next take on Mumbai Indians on October 4 while CSK will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on the same day. (ANI)